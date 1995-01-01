

AXPONA 2017 Show Report -- Audio Expo North America

A XPONA (Audio Expo North America) once again returns to the Westin O'Hare in Rosemont, IL, for their 2017 event to be held from April 21st through 23rd. Enjoy the Music.com's AXPONA 2017 show report marks our eighth annual coverage of this prestigious high-end audio event. Music lovers, audiophiles, and musicians can enjoy three days of jam-packed events including live music, seminars, and discover the latest in audio technology. Many exhibitors will be actively demonstrating their products with Hi-Res Audio gear, Hi-Res Music, plus tweaks, gadgets and more.

Enjoy the Music.com will once again brings you our exclusive AXPONA show report. Now in its eighth year, AXPONA offers something for everyone – from the novice music lover to the seasoned audio expert looking to enhance their sound with the latest technology. In addition to a series of special events, live performances and educational presentations, music lovers have the opportunity to experience the very best in sound in more than 125 listening rooms with well over 400 manufacturers, retailers and brands being represented. New this year, an expanded concert series featuring exceptional bands performing jazz, blues, and more, will take place on both Friday and Saturday evenings. And, a series of educational programming will now be incorporated all three days of AXPONA 2017, allowing attendees to hear from the industry's foremost experts.

AXPONA 2017 Show Report

Enjoy the Music.com's AXPONA 2017 show report will be online starting the first day of the event.

AXPONA 2017 When & Where Plus Ticket Information

Open to the public from April 21st through 23rd at the The Westin O'Hare 6100 North River Road in Rosemont, IL 60018, AXPONA offers a variety of ticket options for attendees.

1 Day - $25.00 in advance; $30 onsite

2 Day - $45.00 in advance; $60 onsite

3 Day - $55.00 in advance; $90 onsite

Gold Pass: $95 in advance; $125 onsite; Gold Pass allows admission all three days of AXPONA along with a collector's Badge, official AXPONA T-shirt, access to the AXPONA Gold Lounge with VIP check-in, coat check, refreshments and Wi-Fi, and an exclusive reception for Gold pass holders. Limited number of passes available.

All general admission tickets include access to the exhibits including listening rooms, the Marketplace, Ear Gear Expo (EGX), as well as educational seminars, live music, special events. AXPONA will be open Friday and Saturday 10am to 6pm and Sunday 10am to 4pm. To purchase tickets or for more information about the event, please visit AXPONA's website.