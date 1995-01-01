  Home  |  High-End Audio Reviews  |  Audiophile Shows  |  Partner Magazines  |  Industry News  |  Search         
AXPONA 2017 Show Report By Enjoy the Music.com
AXPONA 2017 Show Report -- Audio Expo North America
Ear Gear At AXPONA 2017

 

Note: Enjoy the Music.com reported on the recent CanJam SoCal 2017 show, so my coverage below is a bit curtailed. My thanks to Dave Hanson as he did an excellent job reporting on the many products showcased during AXPONA within his CanJam SoCal 2017 report.

 

 

  What can we say about MrSpeakers that we've not already covered within two reviews? Truly excellent quality, great design, and wonderful sounding cans. Phil Gold of Enjoy the Music.com reviewed their MrSpeakers Alpha Dog headphones while Dave Hanson recently reviewed MrSpeakers' ÆON Over-The-Ear Stereo headphones. Gave them a listen with the Cavalli Audio Liquid Glass vacuum tube amp plus Mystique 3 non-oversampling direct coupled DAC and came away very impressed! To my ears, this system is without a doubt one of the best sounding headphone setups at AXPONA 2017. Can i stop reporting on the show and just sit back and enjoy the music for the next few hours? Hmm, guess not huh? Ok, more show coverage... (sigh)

 

 

Noble Audio brought along their incredible-sounding universal fit in-ear monitors. Brannon of Noble Audio is smiling as custom in-ear monitors are a big rage in personal audio. In fact my wife Heather and i both have Noble K10 custom jobbies and we love them! Check out our review of the Noble 3 universal fit in-ear monitors here.

 

Here's my fave AXPONA 2017 'father & son' moment. Even the young guns enjoy being part of our special Steampunk Brotherhood. Note the big smile as proud dad looks on.

 

 

Another big name in the universal and custom in-ear monitor game is Empire Audio. They offer an immense selection of IEMs and CIEMs to suit virtually every need. Like with Noble Audio, you can have the outside of your IEM customized for your preferred visual styling. 

 

 

DanaTone's new Head-Space head amp is slated to be around $5000 when it is released later this year .Giving it a listen i came away impressed with the dynamics, big, micro and all-between. Tremendous top-to-bottom frequency coherency too! When the production version is available please slate us in for a review sample! DanaCables, sister company to DanaTone, was also at AXPONA 2017 with a wide variety of interconnects, headphone, digital, etc cables. One of my fave headphone setups at AXPONA 2017! 

 

---> Back to main AXPONA 2017 show report page.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

     
