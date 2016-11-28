 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

November 2016
Video: PBS' Eight-Part Series Soundbreaking Explores The Art Of Music

 

  PBS' eight-part series called Soundbreaking explores the art of music recording, and offers a behind-the-scenes look at the birth of brand new sounds. Featuring more than 160 original interviews with some of the most celebrated recording artists of all time, Soundbreaking explores the nexus of cutting-edge technology and human artistry that has created the soundtrack of our lives. Episode 1, The Art of Recording, begins where a recording does — at the intersection of inspiration and execution. Profiling some of the most accomplished and revered producers in the recording industry, "The Art of Recording" offers a study in contrasting styles and approaches. Episode 2, Painting With Sound, chronicles a watershed event in the history of music: the moment when the recording studio itself effectively became an instrument and gave rise to sounds that could never be reproduced live. The series ends with Episode 8, I Am My Music, and explores how formats, from the LP to mp3s, have shaped our musical lives. During episode 8 this PBS series shifts the focus from the creation of music to the experience of listening to it, and to the formats that defined that experience. From vinyl, cassette tape, CD, and MP3, each generation has had a piece of musical media to call its own. Enjoy the Music.com is proud to present to you all 8 episodes below. Enjoy the Music.com will add episode 8 when it becomes available.

Note: All videos below 'expired' having the ability of being watched online on November 28, 2016.

 

How To Buy Soundbreaking Series
If you love this series, plus it makes a great holiday gift too, you can buy it on Amazon video, DVD, and Blu-ray at this link.

 

 

 

Ep 1 | The Art of Recording

 

Ep 2 | Painting with Sound

 

Ep 3 | The Human Instrument

 

Ep 4 | Going Electric

 

Episode 5 | Four on the Floor

 

Episode 6 | The World is Yours

 

Episode 7 | Sound and Vision

 

Episode 8 | I Am My Music

 

 

