March 2017
Video: The Art Of Listening – Music Documentary

 

The Art Of Listening – Music Documentary

 

  The Art of Listening is a documentary film about the journey music takes to reach a listener's ear, from the intent of an instrument maker and composer, to the producers and engineers who capture and preserve an artist's voice. This journey is narrated by intimate conversations with artists, engineers and producers about the philosophy of their work and the intent behind each musical note they create.

 

This film is an invitation for music fans to rediscover the intricacies and details available in the sounds of their favorite recordings. The Art of Listening is the beginning of a conversation of how the quality of our listening experiences define the medium.

 

The Art of Listening (Original Score Soundtrack) is a collection of 10 cinematic vignettes created to color the scenes of the feature music documentary The Art of Listening. As the film narrates the journey sound takes, from imagination and composition into a physical experience, the music embodies a sense of depth and reverence for the creative process. This work was composed as improvisations with Moog Guitar, analog gear, and a tape machine, while watching each scene in the film. The moody guitar lines, and rich chords, take on a kind of warm light in the film, expressing a timeless tone and texture of sound.

Composed, mixed and mastered by Christopher Willits at the Overlap Studio in Oakland CA. "Winding" mastered by Scott Hansen and Christopher Willits. Find out more and listen to the soundtrack at www.TheArtOfListeningFilm.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

     
