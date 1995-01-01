December 2017







Great Audiophile Gift Ideas For The 2017 Holiday Season

Enjoy the Music.com celebrates our 12th annual gift ideas to give your audiophile!

W elcome to Enjoy the Music.com's 12th annual Great Audiophile Gift recommendations! We all love gifts, yet getting that something special for an audiophile can be quite a challenge. Enjoy the Music.com's annual Great Audiophile Gift wish list has some truly spectacular ideas for music lovers starting at $5 and reaching to a still reasonable $500. While last year's gift ideas were extremely diverse, we've once again completely outdone ourselves this year!

There are so many wonderful products we recommend! Most are around the $200 to $300 range and so you have a variety to choose from no matter what your budget this time of year. We have gifts that will make your vinyl junkie smile, a few surprised along the way, and something truly special and exclusive if your budget, well, if you have no budget what-so-ever.

There is no disagreement that in 2017 there are so many ways to enjoy the music and so we seek to ensure there's something for everyone within our Great Audiophile Gift 2017 list. If your an audiophile, this year we've made it even easier to send a hint to your loved one and close friends. Each gift idea has its own dedicated web page, plus with many gift suggestions we have a link to Amazon for simple click 'n' ship 'n' your good-to-go. What could be easier than that?

Everyone here at Enjoy the Music.com wishes your a yours a prosperous, joyous and healthy holiday season. And now, on with our Great Audiophile Gift 2017 suggestion we know you'll love!