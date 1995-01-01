Meze 99 Classics Luxurious Walnut And Gold Headphones

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

December 2016
Enjoy the Music.com Review Magazine
Great Audiophile Holiday Gift 2016 By Enjoy the Music.com

Great Audiophile Gift Ideas For The 2016 Holiday Season
 Enjoy the Music.com celebrates our 11th annual gift ideas to give your audiophile!

 

  For those seeking a lightweight headphone design with great styling, then the Meze 99 Classics headphones ($309) should be of your gift list. The Meze 99 exudes luxury with walnut wood ear cups and glistening gold highlights. Just like finger prints, wood grain is as unique, thus making each pair of Meze Headphone a one of a kind. You will love how they feel in your hands. While they are extremely comfortable to wear due to their light weight and premium parts, they are equally sturdy and precise assembled. Simply put them on, sit back, and enjoy your favorite tunes while still looking classy.

 

By combining modern craftsmanship with natural materials, Meze focused on delivering the best premium sound. The 40mm transducer gives a smooth and natural sound, which gives a feeling of being enveloped within the music. Frequency response is from 15Hz to 25kHz, so you'll enjoy deep bass to glistening highs and all in-between. The detachable Kevlar OFC cable is sturdy, and in fact you get two cables! There’s one longer headphone cord for normal stereo listening and a shorter cable with microphone for smartphone use. Weighing it at a mere 9.2 ounces, Meze 99 Classics are all-day comfortable to wear.

 

Meze's headband delivers even pressure for any head size and the premium medium density memory foam ear pads provide outside sound isolation. Meze 99 Classics features no glue, just nuts and bolts to keep things easy and simple. The metal hardware is cast zinc and manganese spring steel. Each wooden ear-cup of the 99 Classics is precision carved on a CNC machine and then hand finished and polished. A sturdy, beautifully-shaped storage case is also included. The result is a sound that is natural, full frequency and all-day listenable.

Recommended by Enjoy the Music.com's Steven R. Rochlin

 

