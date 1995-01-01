|
August 2015
Words From An Aspiring Newbie
I realize there are people out there who actually enjoy
reading technical manuals, such as my husband Steven, yet this is not for me.
The Complete Guide to High-End Audio
is perfect for me as a reference book. In fact I bring it with me to the many
different audio shows we attend just in case there are questions about
something. Am a bit timid and don’t want to ask a silly question, so I refer
to my awesome new book! For me, and probably all audiophiles both seasoned and
aspiring, have found the glossary extremely helpful. There is an incredible
amount of information within this book that my every question is answered in one
form or another. There is so very much to learn about high-end audio within this
impressive reference book as my journey into audio gear flourishes.
A Great Reference Book Even A Pro Can Benefit From
The 16 chapters each cover a range of expertise and knowledge.
Chapters within this well-written book range from an informative introduction to
turntables, preamps, amps, speakers, plus personal audio and so very much more.
There is a chapter to help you become a better listener! While there is
quite of bit of extremely important information every audiophile should know,
one of my faves is loudspeaker and room acoustics. Getting your speakers
optimized within your room is tremendously important and can not be overlooked.
All types of rooms, speaker types and even subwoofer placement tips are
described in detail within The Complete Guide
to High-End Audio Fifth Edition. For those looking to sample this
great book, here's a four
page PDF about loudspeakers.
Analog lovers rejoice as turntable setup, record care, and
more are clearly and concisely explained to achieve the best from your LP
playback system. On the other end of the spectrum is multi-channel surround
sound / home theater tips and tricks help you better understand the intricacies
of setup and fine-tuning many speakers within your room. Once you’re system is
setup, there is a great chapter about tuning and tweaking to achieve the very
best from your high-end audio investment.
Robert does a brilliant job at carefully enlightening us all about the technical aspects of high-end audio gear. There are many easy to understand diagrams that further aid in learning about the topic at hand. This way both the newbie, such as my wife Heather, and a seasoned pro such as yours truly can grasp the many complexities to produce high quality audio. Enjoy the Music.com’s Rob Selina reviewed the second edition of The Complete Guide to High-End Audio back in October 1999. Within the review, Rob said "Once the book covers the basics of a particular piece of equip, the next section usually describes what to listen to in a good piece. Most of us have to learn this the hard way, but if you can learn vicariously, please do. You can save a lot of money and time by taking this man's advice. Aside from covering product selection, the speaker placement information and tweak sections let you really optimize that well selected system you just bought."
Robert Harley has done an excellent job continually updating
this must-have reference manual and I feel every audiophile, hobbyist and music
lover can greatly benefit from this masterpiece. The
Complete Guide to High-End Audio Fifth Edition by Robert Harley can
save you both time, and money, in triumphantly attaining the very beast from
your audio gear. Forget the typical reviewer-speak saying "highly recommended";
buy this book right now! As always in the end what really matters is that you...
