How A Vinyl Record Is Made
We tour Quality Record Pressings / Acoustic Sounds vinyl LP pressing plant.

How A Vinyl Record Is Made We tour Quality Record Pressings / Acoustic Sounds vinyl LP pressing plant.

  Enjoy the Music.com and Enjoy the Music.TV presents to you our tour of the Quality Record Pressings (Acoustic Sounds) vinyl LP pressing plant. We join plant manager Gary and owner Chad Kassem as they take us on a step-by-step journey through how a vinyl LP record is produced. Editor and Creative Director of Enjoy the Music.com and Enjoy the Music.TV, Steven R. Rochlin, guides you on his Quality Vinyl Pressings factory tour  to understand how they produce a vinyl LP. As always, in the end what really matters is that you... Enjoy the music!

 

 

 

Quality Record Pressings
543 N. 10th St.
Salina, Kansas 67401

Voice: (785) 820-2931
Fax: (785) 825-1299
Website: www.QualityRecordPressings.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

     
