

T.H.E. Show Anaheim 2017 Report

The Home Entertainment Show 2017

T .H.E. Show in Anaheim 2017 was to be a weekend of fun, education and entertainment for consumer electronics and music enthusiasts. Alas, the show has been cancelled as it was scheduled from September 21st to September 24th at the Hilton Anaheim.

A Note From T.H.E. Show President

Hello Exhibitors,

It is with deep regret that I must report to you that I have decided to postpone T.H.E. Show @ Anaheim for 2017 and move it to a new date in 2018. This was not an easy decision for me and the great team of T.H.E. Show to make but several reasons have come into play that have made this decision necessary.

I hope you will understand why as you are entitled to know:

1. The limited participation from high-end exhibitors-too many shows and a lack of budgets.

2. Hotel room sales compared to last year are smaller and a six-figure payment due just recently asked by the Hotel (Hotel attrition requirements), in addition to what has been already paid to the Hotel. This would be financially unattainable with a 3 week notice before this Show!!

3. Our concern is also for the attendee/ customer experience as well as yours. In our history, T.H.E. Show has never put on a mediocre event, not ever. Richard Beers would never have done it and neither will I. Many of you have already experienced a mediocre show recently, in some cases financially devastating to many businesses. Without a good Return of Investment (ROI), its not good for you, T.H.E. Show or our customers. The word of mouth and print on a mediocre show goes far and wide.

4. This one is the most heartbreaking of all. The second owner of T.H.E. Show, Beverly Harber, Richards life long partner, has been diagnosed with Stage 4 Small cell non-squamous Terminal cancer. Some of you may have met Beverly who was the talent behind the throne so to speak. She created some of the first source books and also financed the show for many years in the belief that T.H.E. Show would help an industry always under pressure to succeed. Beverly has recently moved from Salt lake to Las Vegas with me for better care in the company of family and friends. Cancer is truly a cruel and unforgiving disease.

All attendees and exhibitors will receive full refunds over the next 30 to 45 days. Kyle Robertson from T.H.E. Show office will oversee the details to ensure a proper refund to all.

I do want to thank all of those who have supported T.H.E. Show in the past and hope you will join us in 2018 when we announce a new date.

Sincerely,

Maurice R. Jung, President

T.H.E. Show

Details For T.H.E. Show 2017 In Anaheim

This Southern California consumer electronics show will provide attendees an opportunity to see and hear the latest in loudspeakers, audio components, home theater, video, HDTV, digital music, vinyl recordings, headphones, virtual reality, and more.

Show attendees ranging from dedicated gear heads to first time buyers can preview and demonstrate millions of dollars worth of components from more than 400 brands from all over the world. They are commitment to bring a new level of attractions to T.H.E. Show that will promote the show as a destination while increasing attendance with new, vital and affluent buyers.

T.H.E. Show Anaheim encouraged you to enter and share their sweepstakes as the grand prize was airfare, hotel, show attendance and dinner! The winner was chosen and announced on Facebook on June 20th! Other promotional campaigns will appear in enthusiast publications, regional/local publications, radio, outdoor billboards and direct mail as well as social media channels plus a national consumer sweepstakes!

Additional promotional activity includes live performance by John Novello band featuring Tom Scott, Dr. Floyd Toole presenting The Science of Sound Master Class 1 and 2, Jaguar and Land Rover sponsorship previewing their 2018 models, artisanal spirits tasting, a high tech fashion show, sweepstakes, Disney discounts and more.

Educational Seminars

RIVA Audio's Founder and Chairman Rikki Farr (above) will be on hand to talk about his memorable career and answer questions from attendees. Rikki has spent his life producing the best live audio experiences on the planet. From the production and promotion of early town hall shows for the Beatles, Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd and many others, to the arena concerts and music festivals for legends like Bob Dylan, The Who, Guns N Roses, Rod Stewart, Bob Marley and many more, Rikki and his engineers have been perfecting the "formula" for live sound and pioneering the best technologies available for many decades.

Dr. Floyd Toole, a leading expert in the field of sound reproduction and renowned in the audio world for his acoustical and psychoacoustical research, will conduct two informative sessions:

The Science of Sound Master Class 1 – Loudspeakers

The Science of Sound Master Class 2 – Loudspeakers/Room Systems

Dr. Toole will also be signing copies of his new book Sound Reproduction which will also be available for purchase at the event.

Exhibitors may register their exhibit room through T.H.E. Show's Apple app. Tickets are on sale now are start at $15 for a single day to $40 for a three day pass. You can visit THE Show Anaheim at this link.

Where & When: T.H.E. Show Anaheim 2017

Hilton Anaheim

777 West Convention Way

Anaheim, CA 92802

September 21st to September 24th, 2017