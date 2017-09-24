  Home  |  High-End Audio Reviews  |  Audiophile Shows  |  Partner Magazines  |  Industry News  |  Search         
Enjoy the Music.com High-End Audio Equipment Reviews & News

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

T.H.E. Show Anaheim 2017 Report
T.H.E. Show Anaheim 2017 Report
The Home Entertainment Show 2017

 

  T.H.E. Show in Anaheim 2017 was to be a weekend of fun, education and entertainment for consumer electronics and music enthusiasts. Alas, the show has been cancelled as it was scheduled from September 21st to September 24th at the Hilton Anaheim.

 

A Note From T.H.E. Show President
Hello Exhibitors,

  It is with deep regret that I must report to you that I have decided to postpone T.H.E. Show @ Anaheim for 2017 and move it to a new date in 2018. This was not an easy decision for me and the great team of T.H.E. Show to make but several reasons have come into play that have made this decision necessary.

I hope you will understand why as you are entitled to know:

1. The limited participation from high-end exhibitors-too many shows and a lack of budgets.

2. Hotel room sales compared to last year are smaller and a six-figure payment due just recently asked by the Hotel (Hotel attrition requirements), in addition to what has been already paid to the Hotel. This would be financially unattainable with a 3 week notice before this Show!!

3. Our concern is also for the attendee/ customer experience as well as yours. In our history, T.H.E. Show has never put on a mediocre event, not ever. Richard Beers would never have done it and neither will I. Many of you have already experienced a mediocre show recently, in some cases financially devastating to many businesses. Without a good Return of Investment (ROI), its not good for you, T.H.E. Show or our customers. The word of mouth and print on a mediocre show goes far and wide.

4. This one is the most heartbreaking of all. The second owner of T.H.E. Show, Beverly Harber, Richards life long partner, has been diagnosed with Stage 4 Small cell non-squamous Terminal cancer. Some of you may have met Beverly who was the talent behind the throne so to speak. She created some of the first source books and also financed the show for many years in the belief that T.H.E. Show would help an industry always under pressure to succeed. Beverly has recently moved from Salt lake to Las Vegas with me for better care in the company of family and friends. Cancer is truly a cruel and unforgiving disease.

All attendees and exhibitors will receive full refunds over the next 30 to 45 days. Kyle Robertson from T.H.E. Show office will oversee the details to ensure a proper refund to all.

I do want to thank all of those who have supported T.H.E. Show in the past and hope you will join us in 2018 when we announce a new date.

Sincerely,
Maurice R. Jung, President
T.H.E. Show

 

T.H.E. Show Anaheim 2017 Report

 

Details For T.H.E. Show 2017 In Anaheim
This Southern California consumer electronics show will provide attendees an opportunity to see and hear the latest in loudspeakers, audio components, home theater, video, HDTV, digital music, vinyl recordings, headphones, virtual reality, and more.

Show attendees ranging from dedicated gear heads to first time buyers can preview and demonstrate millions of dollars worth of components from more than 400 brands from all over the world. They are commitment to bring a new level of attractions to T.H.E. Show that will promote the show as a destination while increasing attendance with new, vital and affluent buyers.

T.H.E. Show Anaheim encouraged you to enter and share their sweepstakes as the grand prize was airfare, hotel, show attendance and dinner! The winner was chosen and announced on Facebook on June 20th! Other promotional campaigns will appear in enthusiast publications, regional/local publications, radio, outdoor billboards and direct mail as well as social media channels plus a national consumer sweepstakes!

Additional promotional activity includes live performance by John Novello band featuring Tom Scott, Dr. Floyd Toole presenting The Science of Sound Master Class 1 and 2, Jaguar and Land Rover sponsorship previewing their 2018 models, artisanal spirits tasting, a high tech fashion show, sweepstakes, Disney discounts and more.

 

 

Educational Seminars
RIVA Audio's Founder and Chairman Rikki Farr (above) will be on hand to talk about his memorable career and answer questions from attendees. Rikki has spent his life producing the best live audio experiences on the planet. From the production and promotion of early town hall shows for the Beatles, Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd and many others, to the arena concerts and music festivals for legends like Bob Dylan, The Who, Guns N Roses, Rod Stewart, Bob Marley and many more, Rikki and his engineers have been perfecting the "formula" for live sound and pioneering the best technologies available for many decades.

 

Dr. Floyd Toole, a leading expert in the field of sound reproduction and renowned in the audio world for his acoustical and psychoacoustical research, will conduct two informative sessions:

The Science of Sound Master Class 1 – Loudspeakers
The Science of Sound Master Class 2 – Loudspeakers/Room Systems

Dr. Toole will also be signing copies of his new book Sound Reproduction which will also be available for purchase at the event.

 

Exhibitors may register their exhibit room through T.H.E. Show's Apple app. Tickets are on sale now are start at $15 for a single day to $40 for a three day pass. You can visit THE Show Anaheim at this link.

 

 

 

Where & When: T.H.E. Show Anaheim 2017
Hilton Anaheim
777 West Convention Way
Anaheim, CA 92802

September 21st to September 24th, 2017

 

 

Previous T.H.E. Show Reports
T.H.E. Show Anaheim / Newport 2017 Report
T.H.E. Show Anaheim 2017, T.H.E. Show Newport 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012 and 2011 plus T.H.E. Show Las Vegas 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011, 2010, 2009, 2008, 2007, 2006, 2005, 2004, 2003, 2002, 2001, and 2000.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

     
Quick Links


Audiophile Review Magazine
 High-End Audio Equipment Reviews

Equipment Review Archives
 Turntables, Cartridges, Etc
Digital Source
 Do It Yourself (DIY)
 Preamplifiers
Amplifiers
Cables, Wires, Etc
Loudspeakers/ Monitors
Headphones, IEMs, Tweaks, Etc

Superior Audio Archives
Ultra High-End Audio Reviews

Videos
 Musician Series
Enjoy the Music.TV

Music Reviews
Classical Music
Jazz, Bluegrass, Blues, Etc.
Rock, Pop, Techno, Metal, Etc.

Columns
Editorials By Tom Lyle
Editorials By Steven R. Rochlin
Viewpoint By Roger Skoff
Audiolics Anonymous
Nearfield By Steven Stone
Various Think Pieces
Manufacturer Articles


Partner Magazines
 The Absolute Sound
 Australian Hi-Fi Magazine
 NOVO (CANADA HiFi)
 hi-fi+ Magazine
HIFICRITIC
 HiFi Media
 Hi-Fi World
 Sound Practices
 VALVE Magazine

Show Reports
 Capital Audiofest (CAF) 2017 CanMania
 Rocky Mountain Audio Fest 2017
CanJam 2017 Denver RMAF
LAAS 2017 Show Report
High End Munich 2017 Show Report
 AXPONA 2017 Show Report
CanJam SoCal 2017 Show Report
Montreal Audio Fest 2017 Show Report
CanJam NYC 2017 Report
 CES 2017 Show Report & Videos
 TAVES 2016 Toronto Show Report
 T.H.E. Show Newport 2016
Audio Engineering Society 141 LA
CanJam London 2016 Show Report
Hong Kong AV Show Report 2016
Click here for previous shows.

Resources And Information
 Music Definitions
Hi-Fi Definitions
High-End Audio Manufacture Links

 


Daily Industry News
High-End Audio News & Information

Internet Browser
 Audiophile Internet Browser V12

Mobile Phone Apps
 Android Audiophile App

Other
 Audiophile Contests
Cool Free Stuff For You
Tweaks For Your System
Vinyl Logos For LP Lovers
Lust Pages Visual Beauty
 300B Tube Comparison

For The Press & Industry
 About Us
Press Releases
Official Site Graphics

Contests & Join Our Mailing List

Our free newsletter for monthly updates & enter our contests!

Our Social Media & Video Channel
      

 

 

     

Home  |  Sitemap  |  Industry News  |  Equipment / Music Reviews  |  Press Releases  |  About Us  |  Contact Us

 

All contents copyright©  1995 - 2017  Enjoy the Music.com®
May not be copied or reproduced without permission.  All rights reserved.