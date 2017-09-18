TAVES Consumer Electronics Show 2017 Show Report
Toronto Audio Video Entertainment Show 2017
Enjoy
the Music.com's seventh annual TAVES Consumer Electronics Show (Toronto Audio Video Entertainment Show)
report features Canada's ultimate high-technology showcase. TAVES 2017 connects trade professionals, media and
consumers to the many facets of consumer electronics. This world-class exposition attracts companies from around the globe and showcases cutting edge technology and innovation spanning a broad range of categories, including:
Robotics
Wearables
Smart devices
Video gaming hardware and software
Home and personal Hi-Fi
Home theater
3D printing
Drones
Remote control toys
Digital imaging products
Electronic gadgets
Electric car / bike technology
TAVES 2017 Show Report
Our TAVES 2017 show report by Rick Becker will be online shortly
after the event.
More Information About TAVES
2017
You can enjoy three days, October 13th through 15th, to explore the latest home entertainment and innovative technologies at the TAVES Consumer Electronics Show! There's so much going on, it'll make your head spin:
Hi-fi and home theater, virtual reality, robots, wearables, drones, hi-tech vehicles, personal transportation, fashion tech, smart apparel, home automation, 3D printing, tech toys, software and apps!
Plus TAVES will feature insightful discussion panels, workshops and all sorts of fun elements for the whole family.
Dueling Robots
Featuring 30 and 150 pound home-built robots, the Great Canadian Bot Brawl is the country's biggest robot combat event. Cheer for your
favorites as they face off in sumo style fights. And if you have kids interested in building a robot and competing at TAVES check out "How do I robot?" . Don't say we didn't tell you!
Kids Love Robot Workshops
Transform your smartphone into a robot, code an app, Lego Robotics, the Jade Robot, mBot, competitive robotics... there's something for everyone. Space is limited
so register now!
Demonstration Suits For Sound & Vision
Slip into a demonstration suite and savor the latest immersive audio and vision technology. TAVES boasts North America’s largest selection of hifi & home entertainment systems: speakers, turntables, amplifiers, portable audio, projectors and the latest 4K TVs. All the major brands will be there, launching their latest products and offering the experience of a lifetime.
Electric Car Or Portable Transportation
Tesla's hotly anticipated Model 3 is expected to trigger mass market adoption of electric vehicles. If you’re thinking about making the switch, take an electric car for a test drive at TAVES. And if cars aren't your thing, then try out some electric-powered personal
transportation devices at the show: e-Bikes, scooters, all terrain hoverboards, unicycles and more.
In
2014, TAVES received remarkable television exposure thanks to news coverage from CBC, CP24, CTV, CityTV and Global TV.
TAVES 2015 was covered by the largest number of specialist media to date. No other Canadian technology trade show can claim this kind of success! Returning for
2016, TAVES was delighted to offer STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) education for children between the ages of 6 and 13.
On September 18, 2017:
$1 USD = $1.22 Canadian Dollar
$1 Canadian Dollar = $ 0.82 USD
Dates & Hours
Friday October 13 from 11am to 7pm
Saturday October 14 from 10am to 6pm
Sunday October 15 from 10am to 4pm
Show Location
The Toronto Congress Centre
650 Dixon Raod
Etobicoke, ON
Canada M9W 1J1
Voice: (416) 245-5000
Previous TAVES Consumer Electronics Show
Reports
TAVES 2016,
2015, 2014,
2013, 2012
and
2011.