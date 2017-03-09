Montreal Salon Audio / Montreal Audio Fest 2017 Show Report

Montréal's Salon Son & Image high-end audio show, now the Montréal Audio Fest, is celebrating its 30th anniversary. Now reconstituted as a non-profit organization, it continues to cater to an ever-growing community. The Montréal Audio Fest 2017 show is not only the oldest specialty audio salon in North America, but also the only one that, for the second year, offers free admission to all. Promoters of Montréal's Audio Fest want you to get involved by sending them your ideas, help promote it, plus encourage your favorite dealers and distributors to exhibit. They're also asking for volunteers to give them a hand.
The Montréal Audio Fest hopes to bring in more than 5000 visitors who want to hear, see and touch over 300 brands of audio products under one roof. You can meet many exhibitors, all eager to share their passion for music with you. There will also be a 'Personal Audio Fest' with the latest models of headphones, portable audio players, DACs and mobile amplifiers. This year's Montréal Audio Fest brings a new vinyl marketplace with several dealers. They'll be bringing you scores of gently used LPs in excellent condition, and at good prices too.
Enjoy the Music.com's Montréal Audio Fest 2017 show report will be online shortly after the event takes place. We will feature many photos spanning multiple web pages.
On March 9, 2017
When & Where
Friday 11:00am - 8:00pm
