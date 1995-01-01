

Los Angeles Audio Show 2017 Report

LAAS 2017 Show Report Part 1

LAAS 2017 High-End Audio Show Report

T ime to start walking through the show to see, and hear, all the amazing gear at LAAS 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Instead of a room by room per page breakdown, will be giving brief descriptions and comments. Like the recent HIGH END 2017 Munich show, there is an abundance of gear and will do my best to cover the major highlights for you.

Questyle's CMA400i ($799) rig was setup for listening and that's precisely what i did. Truly enormous sound as needed, yet also personal during small ensemble tunes too. Dynamic, clean, and transparent.

Questyle's new QP2R portable music player is set to exceed the QP1R with balanced amplification and many new features both software and hardware-wise. Their QP1R was a rave review, and i expect the QP2R to build on the earlier model's success. Judging from what i heard in Munich and LA, can't wait to get one here for review!

Of note is that HeadSonix is now a distributor for Echobox, Meze, Cozoy and Shozy.

Cozoy Takt Pro ($299), Takt for iphone ($160) and their Rei ($550) were at LAAS for all to see and hear.

AAW / Shozoy Hibiki ($60) is a very special single dynamic driver universal IEM. While, generally speaking, universal-fit IEMs do not work with my small ear canals, word on the street is that these are something worth giving a serious listen for those wanting bargain-priced IEMs.