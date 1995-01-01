KL International AV 2017 Show Report



KL International AV Show 2017 Report

N amed in a tribute to the capital city, the KL International AV Show held in Kuala Lumpur is designed to showcase the latest technology and innovations that the world's audio and video consumer electronic companies have to offer discerning enthusiasts from all walks of Malaysian society.

Held at the Sunway Putra Hotel, Kuala Lumpur from July 28th through 30th, you can see, hear and feel more refined audio and video components at an affordable price. Sunway Putra Hotel is situated right in the midst of the metropolitan's most animated district, along the Diamond Triangle. The hotel is within easy access via LRT and KTM stations directly connected to it. Set directly across the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC), the hotel is the ideal location preferred by international as well as local tourists. The Sunway Putra Hotel is conveniently located next to an upscale and trendy shopping mall with a wide selection of restaurants.

KL International AV Show 2017 Chairman's Message

This year the KL International AV Show 2017 will mark a truly momentous chapter in its 24 year history.... It will be held at a new venue... The newly renovated Sunway Putra Hotel. Located at 100, Jalan Putra, opposite the iconic PWTC, The Sunway Putra Hotel is easily accessible via the LRT which connects directly to not only the Hotel but a sprawling Mall beside it. Parking facilities are ample with four (4) large parking bays located at the hotel itself and two below ground parking at the Mall.

The KL International AV Show is located at the main reception area of the Hotel at level 9 where the Ballroom, Function Rooms and stall exhibits are located. Room exhibits are located at level 12, accessible via lifts. As each of the exhibit floor area is almost three times as large as the previous venue only two floors are used for the KL International AV Show 2017. With only two large exhibit floors to cover, this will undoubtedly prove to be a great time saving factor not only for the exhibitors but visitors as well. More time will be spend actually visiting the exhibits rather than shuttling from one exhibit floor to another.

While only time will tell, we hope the AV Industry as well as visitors will come to like the Sunway Putra Hotel as much as we have over the past few anxious months spend trying to see if its possible to work out on all important synergy that will make, not only the KL International AV Show 2017, but future ones a success.

We are also pleased that the Malay Mail and the AV2Day.com has once again undertaken to officially promote the KL International AV Show 2017.

Through this association we hope to be able to provide a strong media support for the KL International AV Show and also to help spread the unique message of music and movies to a greater segment of the Malaysian public. While on the subject of music and audio, we are thrilled to announce that the sixth edition our limited edition Commemorative CD will be given away to every paying visitor to the Show. As with the previous CDs, this year's edition is also a specially mastered disc with multiple tracks of music and songs sourced from the highest resolution master possible.

As with every Show before it, the KL International AV Show 2017 will continue to serve as a national annual platform for the introduction of new AV technologies. This year's main attraction will include the long awaited arrival of 4K programmes such as 4K UHD Blu-ray. With these true 4K media now available the UHDTV and projector can finally be said to have come of age.

On the audio side, the march of high resolution multichannel audio continues to grow with more DTS-X and Dolby Atmos enabled components now easily available and much more affordable. The list of Blu-ray movies with highly immersive and engaging surround audio that strongly reinforces the big visual effects, is also growing at a faster and accelerated pace. Since Dolby Atmos/DTS-X means a big immersive sound it stands to reason that it will undoubtedly provide a catalyst for the expected growth of big screen DTV / UHD TVs, projectors and speaker systems.

While huge HDTVs / UHDTVs are no longer a novelty to visitors to the Show you should expect to encounter bigger, higher performance and more affordable updates with sizes varying between 60" to 90" diagonal width. They, especially 4K UHDTVs, become irresistibly more viable by the year. Meanwhile the fully matured 1080p HDTV is at the peak of its popularity and one could acquire a 60" HDTV today for a mere RM3,300 which is unheard of just two years ago.

Few of us could have imagined, a mere decade ago, that it was at all possible for the digital TV to challenge the home theatre projector in picture size. However, to be fair to big screen videophiles on a budget, the home theatre projector is still the way to go for truly large picture exceeding 100". RM4,000 will get you on the way with change to acquire a HD player.

While the AV nature of the KL International AV Show will mean visitors can expect a myriad of home theatre related audio and video equipment, the traditional two channel audiophile market is also growing at an impressive pace. Ardent music lovers will find an even bigger selection of music only hi-fi components which has resulted in an increased growth of two channel audio media such as analogue records and audiophile grade CDs.

Music lovers with a penchant for high resolution media will be pleased to know that this growth includes media streamers capable of streaming high resolution music files from the internet.

Visitors to this year's KL International AV Show 2017 will get to see, hear and feel audio and video components that are better and more refined yet surprisingly more affordable. While there will always be super expensive state-of-the-art audio and visual equipment for the lucky and rich, good home entertainment products as you will witness in the KL International AV Show, are no longer the privilege of the rich few.

Dick Tan

Chairman

Organising Committee

KL International AV Show 2017

KL International AV Show 2017: Where & When

Sunway Putra Hotel

100, Jalan Putra

50350 Kuala Lumpur

July 28th through July 30th

Show Hours: 10am to 7:30pm

About The Organizer: 3Dot Events Sdn Bhd

AA3Dot Events Sdn. Bhd. was set-up in March 2001. The goal and aspirations of 3Dot Events is to organize memorable audio/video shows for the large Audio Video Industry (AV Industry). The bulk of these AV companies have manufacturing facilities in Malaysia. Unlike the past, Malaysia host and home to these international consumer electronic conglomerates and very often new products with the latest technological features are launched here.

The KL International AV Show is designed to be the showcase for the latest products from these international companies and many more. As such, it is expected to attract visitors from all around the ASEAN region as well as from Europe, USA, Japan, Taiwan, Korea and China.

3Dot Events Sdn. Bhd. is headed by industry veteran, Dick Tan. With more than 30 years experience in the growing AV industry, Tan has also been the organizing force behind the last 23 AV shows held at the Shangri-la Hotel, Legend Hotel and the JW Marriott Hotel and writes for the AV column in the New Straits Times published every Thursday.

With the new tough business environment set upon the whole world business community this year, 3Dot Events Sdn. Bhd. with its many years of accumulated show organization experience are also making further inroads into organizing events for other projects not directly associated to the AV Industry.

As of July 2017

1 USD = 4.30 Malaysian Ringgit

1 Malaysian Ringgit = 0.23 USD