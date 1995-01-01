

CanJam London 2016 Show Report

CanJam London 2016 Show Report By Maurice Washington

C anJam Global, the world's premiere headphone audio expo produced by Head-Fi.org, held their CanJam London 2016 event at the contemporary Park Plaza Westminster Bridge Hotel in Central London on August 13th and 14th, 2016. As one of today's hottest trends in consumer electronics, CanJam London brought you the latest and greatest in headphone audio technology. Produced by Head-Fi.org and sponsored by Enjoy the Music.com's partner HiFi+ Magazine plus EchoBox Audio and Noble Audio, CanJam London 2016 featured products from over 80 of the industry's leading companies in more than 15,000 sq. ft. of event space. With exciting new product introductions, educational seminars, a highly targeted attendance of consumers, industry affiliates, and members of the press, this was the consumer electronics event that you could not afford to miss!

