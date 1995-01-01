



CES 2017 Press Center For High-End Audio By Enjoy the Music.com

Michael Green Audio RoomTune & Sound Consultant At CES 2017

E xciting things are happening with Michael Green Audio's Roomtunes new product debuting during CES 2017! At their off-site location, Michael Green Audio/RoomTune is showing the Mini Mod tunable speaker. Truly a "giant killer" for the smaller system and priced at $895 per pair retail. Look for the Tune Girls walking around the show and don't pass up a photo opportunity! Check their products out at Michael Green Audio.

Sound Consultant, who are the USA importer for Audolici from Portugal, carries many products, They will be introducing the A35 integrated amplifier, created especially for the USA 'one box' market! Features include remote controlled convenience and internal USB DAC for streaming your favorite tunes. This affordable beauty brings it all together by supplying the power needed for medium to high efficiency speakers, a rare find at $3500. With High-End Audio moving toward simpler "one unit componentry", the Audolici A35 is the gem serious listeners have been waiting for. Reduce your system to one box and a pair of speakers! Check out their website at Sound Consultant.

---> Back to CES 2017 Press Center by Enjoy the Music.com.