Emotiva BasX Speakers & Subs, BasX MC-700, Airmotiv Speakers, Emersa XMC-1 Pre/Pro, RMC-1 AV Pro.

E motiva Audio Corporation, the company that continually proves high-end audio doesn't have be high-priced, will storm into CES 2017 with over two dozen products making their CES debut.

Among the power amplifiers, processors, and speakers featured in Emotiva's suites will be 11 models making their debut at the show, including the first five BasX speakers, five new Airmotiv speaker models, the flagship RMC-1 processor, and a new update for the XMC-1 7.2-channel Preamp/Processor, bringing enhanced DSD support, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, HDMI 2.0b, and 4K UHD video with High Dynamic Range (HDR10).

In addition, the company will feature the first round of Emersa lifestyle products, which is scheduled to ship in [month]. Emersa models are notable for their elegant and slim chassis, bright, informative, easy-to-read OLED displays, and the powerful yet easy to use operating system developed for Emotiva's flagship XMC-1 processor.

"Last year, we brought an avalanche of new products to the show, but we predicted that 2017 would be our strongest showing yet," said Dan Laufman, President and Founder, Emotiva Audio Corporation. "As anticipated, we are upping our display space from two to three suites so we can accommodate all our current gear and some exciting newcomers."

BasX Speakers And Subwoofers

Emotiva first introduced its "aspirational" audio line, BasX, in early 2016. The series will, in 2017, be enhanced with the first BasX speakers, all of which are designed to give music- and movie-lovers excellent sound quality and remarkable value. Each model employ precision-engineered bass and midrange drivers, silk dome tweeters, and audiophile-grade crossover components.

Both the BasX LCR (SRP: $149/speaker) and BasX Sat (SRP: $99/speaker) models are two-way speakers featuring a ferro-fluid cooled 1" silk dome tweeter, a long-throw 4" mid/bass driver with a mineral-filled polypropylene cone and rubber surround, and a rear-firing tuning port. In addition, both models can be placed vertically or horizontally for maximum flexibility.

Also to be featured at CES will be three BasX subwoofers that are now shipping. The 8" BasX Sub8, 10" Sub10 and 12" Sub12 ($199, $299 and $399, respectively) all feature long-throw woofers with a mineral-filled polypropylene cone mounted in carefully tuned ported enclosures, and Class D amplifiers.

BasX MC-700

The full BasX series will be at CES, featuring Emotiva's new BasX MC-700 ($599), which best illustrates how audiophile-grade performance can be achieved at a bare bones price. This high performance surround sound processor supports 4K UHD video and all current 5.1 and 7.1 surround formats, with a wide array of video inputs (six HDMI, three supporting 2.0b and HDR10) and multiple analog and digital audio inputs.

Airmotiv Speakers

Last CES also saw the debut of Emotiva's new passive speaker series, Airmotiv. Each Airmotiv model is engineered and positioned to be a complete sound solution for contemporary hi-end audio systems. All models feature modern elegant black faceted baffles, with critically braced high quality MDF cabinets and magnetically attached grilles.

New to the lineup in 2017 are the three-way Airmotiv T2 ($449/speaker), which is the second and larger double 8" tower model in the series; the Airmotiv E2 ($199/speaker), a two-way, wall-mounted dipole/bipole speaker with dual 25mm Airmotiv folded ribbon tweeters and a 5.25" woven fiber woofer; and Airmotiv C2 (SRP: $399), the second and larger Airmotiv center channel model with two 6.5" woven fiber woofers, one 6" woven fiber midrange driver, and two 25mm folded ribbon tweeters.

Also new to the Airmotiv line are three subwoofers: 10" Airmotiv S10 (SRP: $499), 12" S12 (Pictured left; SRP: $699) and 15" S15 ($899). All three models feature downward-firing active drivers, a forward-firing passive radiator, and internal Class A/B amplifiers. (350W, 500W and 650W, respectively.)

Emersa

Emersa, which ships in late Q1, is the ultimate blending of performance, aesthetic and convenience. All Emersa models feature a sophisticated low-profile (IRU) design, with an intuitive interface and audiophile-grade sonics.

The initial round of Emersa introductions includes the EPA-1 high performance stereo preamp/DAC (Pictured left; SRP: $599), EPI-1 stereo integrated amplifier with outstanding analog performance and digital expansion options (SRP: $799), and the EDA-2 300W power amplifier (SRP: $599).

XMC-1 7.2-channel Preamp/Processor: Upgrade

Emotiva is following up the highly acclaimed upgrade of the XMC-1 pre/pro with a further enhancement that features 4K UHD HDR video as well as Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, HDMI 2.0b, and high-resolution 1x and 2x DSD audio support. Emotiva spared no expense in designing this upgrade to make the XMC-1 the best AV processor at its price point. Eight HDMI inputs and dual HDMI outputs deliver a bit-perfect video stream, with full support for HDMI 2.0b and HDCP 2.2, and all current 4K HDR10 video formats.

Sonically, the XMC-1 upgrade delivers on all fronts, with support for up to 7.2.4 channels, and native audio decoding for single- and double-rate DSD digital audio from either HDMI or USB sources. Left and right channels are handled by individual precision DAC chips, operated in fully balanced differential mono mode. Dirac Live for Emotiva automatic room correction on all channels ensures that sound is enjoyed exactly as the artists and producers intended.

Prices for updates to legacy XMC-1 preamp/processors are:

• HDMI update: $349

• Dolby Atmos and DTS:X: $499

XMC-1 updates are performed at Emotiva headquarters and by authorized Emotiva dealers.

RMC-1 AV Processor

Emotiva will use the occasion of CES '17 to unveil its new flagship AV processor, RMC-1 (SRP: $4,999), a no-holds-barred model that supports full 4K UHD video, with high speed video switching, in addition to the latest Dolby Atmos and DTS-X object-oriented surround sound formats.

The RMC-1 is designed to be the best in its class, with 16 fully balanced channels, including an all-analog preamplifier section, precision 32-bit AD/DA conversion, and an advanced 4K UHD video management system. Eight HDMI inputs and dual HDMI outputs support 2.0b and HDCP 2.2, ensuring theater-like video quality from all 4K UHD HDR10 sources and equipment.

Sonically, the RMC-1 features a full 16 channels of Dolby Atmos and DTS:X surround sound (7.3.6 channels), with a decoded audio signal for each channel that is processed by a separate high performance AKM Verita 32-bit DAC, operated in precision balanced mono mode. Support is provided for native audio decoding of single- and double-rate DSD digital audio signals, accepted from either HDMI or USB sources.

The RMC-1's Reference Stereo mode helps to create a two-channel listening experience that is unparalleled at the price point. Dirac Live automatic room correction, running on all 16 channels at a full 192 kHz sample rate, establishes the perfect synergy between the RMC-1, the listening room, and the rest of the system.

About Emotiva Audio Corporation

Emotiva Audio Corporationis a designer, manufacturer and marketer of high performance audio and video products. Outstanding performance and impeccable customer service has helped build a strong, dedicated following among the most demanding music and movie lovers. The company invests extensive resources into engineering, development, and quality, the sum of which is reflected in every amplifier, pre-amplifier, processor/controller, audio source, and loudspeaker system bearing the company's name, assuring end-users an entertainment experience on a par with systems costing significantly more.

