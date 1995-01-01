 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  Home  |  Audio Reviews  Show Reports   Partner Mags  News 

 

Enjoy the Music.com Review Magazine
Newform Research
iPod, MP3, CD, LP, SACD: What Sounds Better And Why
Article Submitted By John Meyer At Newform Research

 

  The evolution of high fidelity has followed a generally upward trend with the occasional sidestep into poorly thought out or poorly supported formats. As the means of reproducing music has burgeoned, so too has the variety of formats with the consequences of confusing media incompatibilities and redundant software. Amid this blizzard of formats, delivery systems and exploding playback options, the holy grail of the past 80 years of audio enthusiasts of ever higher fidelity has been largely sidelined in the scramble for market dominance and "accessibility".


But no matter what the format or the listening environment, sound quality will ultimately have a huge impact on the enjoyment the listener will get from the music. So to put the evolution of music into perspective and evaluate the stages, it is important to compare the fidelity potential of the various formats whether iPod, MP3, SACD or DVD-Audio.

 

 

Comparison between analog and digital is difficult. However, it is possible to establish ranges of equivalence for comparisons among the formats. Below we list different formats and quantify their potential to deliver sound accurately and fully to the listener. Expressing digital in terms of mathematical quantity is simple but not so for analog whose limits are possible to ballpark but not to pinpoint. Also, the different formats have different weaknesses making exact comparison even less precise. However, in broad strokes, comparison is possible and long overdue.

The ongoing debate over the past 25 years as to which format - analog or digital — "vinyl or CD" — sounds better has been conducted in the fog of ignorance and marketing hype. The first digital format, the CD, was billed as "Perfect Sound Forever" — fidelity so high no one human could perceive anything better. Many people knew at its introduction this was marketing hyperbole and now everyone knows it. Despite the many hoary flaws in analog playback that the public found extremely frustrating, the new CD system clearly had limitations of its own and they weren't all due to poor implementation. But the move to digital represented a complete direction shift for playback systems and perhaps we should not have expected the new system to be superior in every respect to the old.

All things being equal, the more information a format can transmit, the better the sound will be. So here are the formats broken down into their bare bit potential some with high and low ranges. There are a huge number of caveats and remarks about the formats' various weaknesses but the Fidelity Potential Index gives a reasonable approximation of the fidelity a particular format is capable of delivering.

 

Fidelity Potential Index (FPI) Table

The Formats
Analog or Digital
Dynamic Range
Frequency Response
Eqivalent Sampling Rate (Hz)
Equivalent Bits
Bits per Second
Fidelity Potential Index
Wax Cylinders
analog
20dB
30dB
160 - 3kHz
160 - 3kHz
6,000
6,000
3.3
5
20,000
30,000
0.2
0.3
AM Radio
analog
48dB
50 - 6kHz
12,000
8
96,000
1
Shellac 78
analog
30dB
40dB
60 - 7kHz
60 - 7kHz
14,000
14,000
5
6.7
70,000
93,800
0.7
0.9
78 rpm Record
analog
40dB
40 - 11kHz
22,000
6.7
147,400
1.5
FM Radio
analog
70dB
40 - 15kHz
30,000
11.7
351,000
3.5
45 rpm Record
analog
45dB
40 - 11kHz
22,000
7.5
165,000
1.7
The Vinyl LP 33rpm
analog
50dB
65dB
75dB
30 - 25kHz
30 - 25kHz
30 - 25kHz
50,000
50,000
50,000
8.3
10.8
12.5
415,000
540,000
625,000
4.2
5.4
6.3
Reel to Reel Tape Recorder
analog
60dB
70dB
20 - 18kHz
20 - 50kHz
36,000
100,000
10
11.7
360,000
1,170,000
3.6
11.7
Cassette Tape Recorder
analog
45dB
70dB
40 - 15kHz
40 - 15kHz
30,000
30,000
7.5
11.7
225,000
351,000
2.3
3.5
8 Track Tape
analog
45dB
40 - 8kHz
16,000
7.5
120,000
1.2
The CD Compact Disc
digital
 
 
44,100
16
705,600
7.1
DTS
digital
 
 
96,000
24
2,304,000
23.0
Dolby Digital
digital
 
 
 
 
 
 
SACD
digital
 
 
 
 
3,500,000
35.0
DVD Audio
digital
 
 
88,000
96,000
96,000
192,000
16
20
24
24
1,408,000
1,920,000
2,304,000
4,608,000
14.1
19.2
23.0
46.1
Dolby True HD
digital
 
 
96,000
24
2,304,000
23.0
Satellite Radio (mp3)
digital
 
 
 
 
 
 
iPod (mp3) 16 kbs 320 kbs
digital
 
 
 
 
16,000
320,000
0.2
3.2
wave files
16bit, 32k
23, 44.1k
24, 96k
digital
 
 
32,000
44,100
96,000
16
24
24
512,000
1,058,000
2,304,000
5.1
10.6
23.0

 

Calculation Method
 Converting analog performance levels to a digital equivalent involves developing bit rate (sampling frequency) and bit depth (bits per sample) from the analog data. Since the sampling frequency for the CD format is 44.1 kHz — roughly double the highest frequency (20kHz) it can reproduce, the analog equivalent sampling frequency is calculated to be double the highest frequency that medium can deliver. For the bit size figure, a 6dB difference in dynamic range is taken to be equal to 1 bit so an analog medium with a dynamic range of 60dB has an equivalent bit size to a 10 bit digital signal. The bit depth times the sampling rate per second equals the number of bit per second the medium can deliver. This number divided by 100,000 for brevity is its Fidelity Potential Index.

How fully the fidelity potential of each medium is exploited by the format structure and electronics limitations could be covered only by an extremely drawn out discussion so here, briefly below is a very truncated list of caveats.

 

 

Formats And Specifications Not Included
 Many formats both analog and digital were not included. Digital formats like Dolby ProLogic which are lossy (i.e. they drop bits and then try to re-construct the signal to make the signal more compact) are not included due to the a huge amount of guess work involved. We have not included frequency response and dynamic range figures for the digital formats — only their sampling frequencies and bit rates.

 

Column Descriptions
 Bit Depth - a sample of the musical waveform at one point in time can be represented by one single byte of information. The resolution of this byte (the number of bits that it can have) dictates the dynamic range of the signal. The more bits, the greater the number of possible levels which means louder loud passages and quieter silences. The range of the dynamics in the music can be much better represented by a 24 bit system than an 8 bit system.

Sampling Frequency — how often the bits are represented. The more often they are represented the higher the frequency they can represent. Sampling 2,000 times a second cannot represent a 5,000 Hz signal. A waveform must be represented by at least 2 data points per cycle so the minimum sampling frequency required to cover the highest level of human hearing (20,000Hz) would be 40 kHz.

 

Format Descriptions And Caveats
 A sound signal starts out as an analog waveform - the original musical note — and finishes as an analog waveform — the sound that is reproduced for the listeners ears. The fidelity of a recording format is dependent not only on the raw ability of its core engine to capture high dynamic range and broad frequency response but on its ability to handle analog to digital conversions and processing of the recorded signal.

The potential inherent in one medium does not guarantee sound quality superior over another medium of lower potential capability as music production standards vary immensely as does implementation of high standards of engineering in the recording and reproduction equipment.

 

 

Dynamic range is not signal to noise. Digital systems are inherently noise free. Any noise comes from their associated electronics, not their media. Analog systems, with their different types of mechanical noise (tape hiss, record ticks and pops) have a signal to noise level far smaller than their ultimate dynamic range.

Digital systems use various forms of filters in their recording and playback processes. These filters can introduce distortions in the audible frequency range. One of the most famous examples of this is the "brick wall" filters used above 20 kHz on CDs. Early implementations of this introduced various phase anomalies down as far as 10 kHz or even lower.

 

Commentary from the web:

John,
 
Of course, there are lots of ways to measure noise — weighted, unweighted, and on phono recordings, whether you measure the pops of surface noise, or just the average.

I can give you ballpark estimates of dynamic range based on my experience. High quality vinyl LP: 60-65 db Average vinyl LP: 50-55 db cassette (excluding noise reduction) 45-50 db. Add 8-10 db with properly functioning noise reduction professional reel-to-reel quarter-inch 2-track 15ips: 60-70 db (depending on tape formulation) 78 rpm shellac: 30-40 cylinder (vertical modulation) perhaps 20-30 35 mm optical ("academy" cinema, pre-Dolby) 40-50 dB.

I have measured some of these — reel-to-reel, vinyl test LPs. The others are what I would call educated estimates, based on what it sounds like to me over the years, in comparison to the other media.

I should give a heads-up for one of your caveats, in case you are not aware, that a numerical S/N figure, or a firm number on distortion, is not really possible on perceptually-based bit-compression schemes, such as mp3, ATRACS, Real Audio, Windows media, etc. These encoding systems will give near-perfect results on steady state tones, normally used to measure analog systems. They end up wrecking the signal depending on the complexity of the waveform. The idea behind these systems is an algorithm based on what in listening tests people could hear, and what would be "masked" by other sounds, based on spectral content from moment to moment. The encoder then throws away the data representing the parts that people supposedly will not miss. E.g. a 96 kHz mp3 file throws away more than 85% of the data of a CD quality 44.1 KHz stereo PCM datastream.

I am not aware of any reliable quantitative measurements of the quality of bit-compressed systems. They are all based on blind listening tests.

With strict uncompressed PCM, there is of course a direct mathematical correspondence to S/N radio and dynamic range.

Hope I have not belabored something you may already well know.

Best regards,

George

 

Newform Research
PO Box 475
Midland, ON
L4R 4L3
Canada

E-mail: ribbons@newformresearch.com
Website: www.newformresearch.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

     
Quick Links


Audiophile Review Magazine
 High-End Audio Equipment Reviews

Equipment Review Archives
 Turntables, Cartridges, Etc
Digital Source
 Do It Yourself (DIY)
 Preamplifiers
Amplifiers
Cables, Wires, Etc
Loudspeakers/ Monitors
Headphones, IEMs, Tweaks, Etc

Superior Audio Archives
Ultra High-End Audio Reviews

Videos
 Musician Series
Enjoy the Music.TV

Music Reviews
Classical Music
Jazz, Bluegrass, Blues, Etc.
Rock, Pop, Techno, Metal, Etc.

Columns
Editorials By Tom Lyle
Editorials By Steven R. Rochlin
Viewpoint By Roger Skoff
Audiolics Anonymous
Nearfield By Steven Stone
Various Think Pieces
Manufacturer Articles


Partner Magazines
 The Absolute Sound
 Australian Hi-Fi Magazine
 NOVO (CANADA HiFi)
 hi-fi+ Magazine
HIFICRITIC
 HiFi Media
 Hi-Fi World
 Sound Practices
 VALVE Magazine

Show Reports
 CES 2017 Show Report Live Stream
 TAVES 2016 Toronto Show Report
 Rocky Mountain Audio Fest 2016
CanJam 2016 Denver RMAF
Audio Engineering Society 141 LA
CanJam London 2016 Show Report
Hong Kong AV Show Report 2016
Capital Audiofest 2016
 T.H.E. Show Newport 2016
 High End Munich 2016 Report
 AXPONA 2016 High-End Show
 Montréal Salon Audio / Audio Fest
 CTA CES 2016 Show Report
Click here for previous shows.

Resources And Information
 Music Definitions
Hi-Fi Definitions
High-End Audio Manufacture Links

 


Daily Industry News
High-End Audio News & Information

Internet Browser
 Audiophile Internet Browser V12

Mobile Phone Apps
 Android Audiophile App

Other
 Audiophile Contests
Cool Free Stuff For You
Tweaks For Your System
Vinyl Logos For LP Lovers
Lust Pages Visual Beauty
 300B Tube Comparison

For The Press & Industry
 About Us
Press Releases
Official Site Graphics

Contests & Join Our Mailing List

Our free newsletter for monthly updates & enter our contests!

Our Social Media & Video Channel
      

 

 

     

Home  |  Sitemap  |  Industry News  |  Equipment / Music Reviews  |  Press Releases  |  About Us  |  Contact Us

 

All contents copyright©  1995 - 2017  Enjoy the Music.com®
May not be copied or reproduced without permission.  All rights reserved.