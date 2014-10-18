Home | Audio Reviews | Show Reports | Partner Mags | News

Enjoy the Music.TV October 18, 2014

Acoustic Sounds Office Tour With Chad Kassem E njoy the Music.com and Enjoy the Music.TV presents to you our tour of the Acoustic Sounds offices. We join owner Chad Kassem as he takes us through their impressive offices, including their historic turntable room and incredible vinyl vault! Editor and Creative Director of Enjoy the Music.com and Enjoy the Music.TV, Steven R. Rochlin, mans the camera as we explore Acoustic Sounds main office facility. As always, in the end what really matters is that you... Enjoy the music! Acoustic Sounds, Inc.

P.O. Box 1905

605 W. North St.

Salina, KS, 67402 Voice: (785) 825-8609

Website: www.AcousticSounds.com