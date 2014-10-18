|
Enjoy the Music.com and Enjoy the Music.TV presents to you our tour of the Acoustic Sounds offices. We join owner Chad Kassem as he takes us through their impressive offices, including their historic turntable room and incredible vinyl vault! Editor and Creative Director of Enjoy the Music.com and Enjoy the Music.TV, Steven R. Rochlin, mans the camera as we explore Acoustic Sounds main office facility. As always, in the end what really matters is that you... Enjoy the music!
Acoustic Sounds, Inc.
Voice: (785) 825-8609
