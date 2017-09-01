High-End Audio / Hi-Res Audio (HRA) Audiophile Industry News



S tay informed by joining our e-Newsletter list plus it enters you into our great contests too! Get social with Enjoy the Music.com at Facebook and Twitter. Videos are available on our YouTube channel plus we have an excellent RSS feed.

09 / 05 / 17

Hi-Fi+'s September Magazine Is Now Available Online

Hi-Fi+ Magazine's September 2017 issue features show coverage of CanJam London plus reviews of the Spendor Audio D9, Sonus Faber Guarneri Tradition, Estelon YB, GoldenEar Technology Triton Reference, PMC Twenty5.26, Neat Acoustics Iots Alpha, Riva Audio Arena, Thorens TD-907 turntable with TP-92 tonearm, Elac Discovery DS-S101-G, Final E3000, and QED Supremus. Within his editorial titled The Lines Between 'Audio System' And 'Loudspeaker' Are Blurring, Alan Sircom says, "It's easy to get the whole loudspeaker market dead wrong. Wooden boxes with dynamic drive units built in 2017 ostensibly look the same as wooden boxes with dynamic drive units built 50 years ago. However, under the surface there are so many subtle changes and developments over the years, they have almost nothing in common. OK, there are always exceptions (Klipshorns and Tannoy designs remain unchanged over the generations), but most speakers are very different today. The combination of more sophisticated measuring instruments and more modern materials has raised the bar of all loudspeakers, and the never-ending game raising of the top end of the market allows brands to explore what would have been sci-fi performance a few decades ago." See what's within this issue of H-Fi+ Magazine at this link.

09 / 04 / 17

MQA Via Deezer Plus iFi Audio, Sony And LG Hardware Playback

MQA announces LG's V30 phone, Sony's WM-ZX300 and WM-A40 Walkman models, and now Deezer are all supporting MQA encoded music. Deezer has agreed to stream MQA encoded music to join TIDAL, who has been streaming MQA for many months. iFi Audio's nano iDSD Black Label will be able to decode MQA when iFi Audio's hardware it plans to release in October. Deezer will further expand MQA's music offering and audience reach. The deal will enable MQA's technology to be integrated into Deezer's platform, as well as across the service's ecosystem of hardware partners and connected devices. While MQA's commercial roll-out is still in its early stages, both companies already share several partners, including leading audio brands such as Bluesound, LG, Onkyo, iFi Audio, MOON by Simaudio and Sony. "This partnership has great synergy as we already work closely with several of Deezer's hardware partners," said Mike Jbara, CEO of MQA. "We're looking forward to a close collaboration."

In Other MQA News: Korean-based Groovers has confirmed their new agreement with MQA as well. Also just added are two new hardware partnerships: Norwegian audio manufacturer Electrocompaniet and 55 year-old family-owned hi-fi electronics company Rotel. Electrocompaniet plans to integrate MQA into its high-end and custom installation lines, with several products slated to be MQA-ready by end of 2017.

09 / 01 / 17

Blue Note Awards 2017 Plus Our September Review Magazine

Enjoy the Music.com 's September Review Magazine celebrates the much-anticipated 17th annual Blue Note Awards! Our staff brings you our picks of the very best gear reviewed during the past year. In addition to our annual awards, we have five outstanding world premiere reviews too including Sonus Faber, Goldmund and Oracle Audio! We look forward to seeing everyone at T.H.E. Show in Anaheim and RMAF in Denver. Come see what's within this month's edition of Enjoy the Music.com's Review Magazine at this link.

As always, in the end what really matters is that you... enjoy the music!

Enjoy the Music,

Steven R. Rochlin

Creative Director

Enjoy the Music.com



Enjoy the Music.com Blue Note Awards 2017

Our best high-end audio equipment awards for 2017!



Price Is No Object!

Roger Skoff writes about hi-fi and high prices.

Article By Roger Skoff



World Premiere Review!

Goldmund Mimesis 11 Digital Hub / Preamplifier And Logos Tower Speakers

Magnificent products that are worthy of the Goldmund name.

Review By Tom Lyle



World Premiere Review!

Raven Audio Silhouette MK 2 Reference Preamplifier With MM Phono Stage

A wonderful vacuum tube stereo preamplifier with the joys of tube swapping too!

Review By Ron Nagle



World Premiere Review!

Sonus Faber Amati Tradition Floorstanding Loudspeaker

A musically strong coherent performance with realistic imaging plus gorgeous Italian craftsmanship!

Review By Phil Gold



World Premiere Review!

Oracle Audio Origine Turntable

My first foray into high-end turntables, with some assembly required.

Review By Dwayne Carter



Rogue Audio RH-5 Headphone Amplifier and Stereo Preamplifier

A venerable two-channel company’s maiden voyage into headphone audio.

Review By Dave Hanson



World Premiere Review!

Jolida Foz SSX -- Sound Stage Expander

Have fun experimenting with the sound!

Review By Ron Nagle

More Articles Available Online!

See all our show reports, articles, and gear reviews within Enjoy the Music.com's September Review Magazine now available online.

Also visit us online at:

08 / 30 / 17

Technics Has Announced Their Upscale SP-10R Turntable

Today Technics announced their new SP-10R turntable, which is a relaunch of their pro SP-10 design, and hopes are to be selling this new model during the summer of 2018. Just as with their previous, and much-anticipated, SL-1200GR / GAE reboot of a DJ fave turntable, the professional-grade SP-10R is the next level of high-performance. Technics has been busy reissuing previously popular models, yet with modern twists to deliver performance to a higher level. Since the original SP-10 turntable was Technics' cost-no-object design for professionals, the new SP-10R has a higher benchmark to reach than the SL-1200GR. A new coreless direct-drive motor is mated with a two-sided rotor drive system so that there are stator coils on both sides of the rotor. For 15.4 lbs platter duties, there's a sandwich of die-cast aluminum, brass, and rubber. Naturally Technics turned their attention to keeping everything as quiet as possible, and thus they has developed an external ultra-low-noise switching power supply that is housed separately from the main turntable. This aids in keeping noise away from the crucial LP-to-cartridge interface. Of note is that the company will supply the SP-10R, just as with their original professional-grade SP-10 turntables, with no tonearm or plinth. However, they are available for separate purchase. No pricing has been set for the Technics SP-10R, the matching tonearm and plinth.

Goldman Sachs Says There's Tremendous Growth In Streaming

Leading investment company and market analysis firm Goldman Sachs says that by 2030 streaming will have increased nine-fold. This would put the value at $28 billion, with major revenue benefits going to record labels, producers, song writers, musicians, etc. According to The Street, "The world is going to be increasingly wired for sound and the companies that own the music are going to be the big winners, according to Goldman Sachs, which this week tipped music streaming sales to hit $28 billion by 2030, up 16% on its previous forecasts. Much of those revenues will make their way back to France's Vivendi SA, owner of the world's biggest music label Universal Music Group, and its closest rival Sony Corp., which owns Sony Music Entertainment." It has been estimated that record labels will receive approximately 55% of royalties for monetized content. One of the keys to streaming media, according to Goldman Sachs, is that ~14% of all smartphone users will take advantage of such services. In-home streaming is already experiencing impressive growth over the past few years. It is expected to greatly increase as new technology brings ease-of-use and seamless lifestyle integration.

08 / 29 / 17

Stream The Studio Keynote Address At CEDIA 2017 September 7th

CEDIA 2017 Stream The Studio keynote address will discuss the next wave in subscription music streaming and all things Hi-Res Audio and Hi-Res Music. Sponsored by The DEG (The Digital Entertainment Group), this session recognizes that despite the many advancements over the years, digital music delivery today is not the inspiring experience it could be. That may soon change as several high resolution download services have recently emerged that have been embraced by audiophiles and early adopters alike, and have the potential to engage millions of millennials. Stream The Studio, an initiative supported by major music and technology companies, delivers studio-quality, Hi-Res Audio with advanced user features. This keynote features executives from leading content and tech companies including Russ H. Crupnick (Managing Partner of MusicWatch), Marc Finer (Co-Founder The DEG: The Digital Entertainment Group), Mike Jbara (CEO MQA), Barak Moffitt (Executive VP Universal Music Group), Enno Vandermeer (CEO Roon Labs) and David Workman (CEO & President of ProSource). These thought leaders will provide an insider's look at the factors shaping the development and deployment of this premium listening tier, as well as the opportunities for technology integrators. Sponsored by DEG: The Digital Entertainment Group. This keynote conference takes place oat the San Diego Convention Center, Ballroom 20A on Thursday, September 7th from 12pm to 1pm and is free to all CEDIA attendees.

08 / 28 / 17

iFi Audio iGalvanic3.0 USB Galvanic Isolation Device For Digital Audio

iFi Audio's iGalvanic3.0 ($349) is through and through an ultra audiophile-grade galvanic isolation device aimed purely at computer audiophile systems and nothing else. Features include advanced USB2.0 and USB3.0 galvanic isolation of the USB signal with 5GHz Super-Speed (beyond DSD512/768kHz), a special REgenerate2 / REclock2 / REbalance2 USB signal and power, plus Zero Delay advanced isolation technology that is without any added processing or timing uncertainties, delays etc. iFi Audio's special Groundlink adjusts for None / One / Multiple Grounds (Earths) that may cause hum and buzz. Stealth Converter ensures an ultra-low noise 0.5uV power supply. "Galvanic isolation is a design technique that separates electrical circuits completely to eliminate stray or noise currents. Signals can pass between galvanically isolated circuits, but stray or noise currents, such as differences in ground potential or currents induced in AC power, are blocked," says iFi Audio.

Industry News 10 Years Ago

RealNetworks, MTV, Verizon, And Vodafone Music Service

RealNetworks, MTV Networks, Verizon Wireless, and Vodafone have announced they are teaming to create a single, integrated digital music experience that consumers can access via their PC, portable music device or mobile phone. Promising to be ultra-rich in music culture, programming and discovery, Rhapsody will unite these services in hopes of creating the most successful mobile music service in the country. Real and MTV Networks, through their Rhapsody America venture, have formed a long-term, groundbreaking and exclusive relationship with Verizon Wireless, in which the companies will be partners in bringing consumers digital music to their PCs and over the air to their mobile phones. Through the relationship with Verizon Wireless, Rhapsody will be fully integrated with VCAST Music, delivering a superior music service across multiple consumer devices. "Today's announcements represent a sea-change in the digital music market," said Rob Glaser, chairman and CEO of RealNetworks. "By partnering with MTV Networks, home of the most storied brands in music history, and the market's leading wireless company, Verizon Wireless, we'll make Rhapsody the premier digital music service that delivers great music to millions of consumers whenever and wherever they want."

08 / 25 / 17

Qualcomm's State Of Play Report 2017 Concerning Wireless Audio

Within Qualcomm's latest report you'll find new, valuable data around consumer expectations and product purchase drivers on a variety of topics related to wireless personal audio, including sound quality importance, new feature expectations, feelings about battery life and much more. With the number of people using wireless sound growing every day, taking consumer needs into account is crucial when creating personal audio products. Over the last 12 months, exciting changes in how consumers are listening to, interacting with and connecting their personal audio devices have emerged. What’s more, end users continue to demand ever better sound quality and new features, at all price points. This report looks at the current state of wireless personal audio, consumer attitudes and purchasing drivers in the USA and UK. Made possible by technology innovations, new wireless personal audio use cases have emerged that require both advanced product capabilities and greatly extended battery life. Audio OEMs that can meet these requirements stand to gain a wider, committed customer base, and the vital edge in this competitive space. You can read Qualcomm's State Of Play 2017 report in PDF form at this link.

08 / 24 / 17



TBT Review: McIntosh MC75 Monoblock Tube Amplifier And C22 Tube Preamplifier

McIntosh's latest re-introduction of their classic audio components.

Review By Anthony Nicosia

Analog Square Paper TUR08 High Power Balanced Headphone Amplifier

Analog Square Paper from Japan has announced their TUR08 high power balanced output tube x transistor stereo headphone amplifier. The TUR08 has the power to sufficiently drive low-efficiency headphones such as flat drive and open air types. Inheriting the clarity of Analog Square Paper's TUR series, it also produces the dynamic feeling via vacuum tube amplification. The internal circuitry is composed of a tube preamplifier section isolated from electromagnetic field noise and a powerful solid-state buffer amplifier section consisting of eight power transistors. Power output is 4 Watts per channel. According to the company, "This unit is designed to bring out the ideal characteristics of parts and headphones by adjusting the operating range of the tube checking the Level meter and continuously changing the gain level." Features of the TUR08 include a 1U4 direct heated tube for amplification, strong buffers support both unbalanced and balanced output, plus the unit employs zero global feedback. The left and right channels benefit from independent power supplies and capacitors. The front meter also doubles to check the battery. Overall frequency response is from 5Hz to 100kHz, with batter life being ~6 hours.

08 / 23 / 17



World Premiere Review!

Jolida Foz SSX -- Sound Stage Expander

Have fun experimenting with the sound!

Review By Ron Nagle

Conrad-Johnson Announces New ET7 With Enhanced Triode Line Stage

Conrad-Johnson Design is pleased to announce the release of their latest line stage preamplifier, the ET7 ($9500). The ET7 incorporates the advances in regulated power supply design debuted in conrad-johnson's GAT Series 2 line stage while closely following the GAT audio circuit. The ET7 boasts the same extreme quality parts found in the GAT. The incredible CJD Teflon capacitors are used throughout the audio circuit and for the regulated plate voltage power supply filter and storage capacitors. In the interests of bringing GAT-like performance to a more affordable price, the ET7 reduces the total capacitance in power supplies and output coupling. Like the GAT Series 2, the ET7 uses all Vishay resistors in the audio circuit and in the associated power supplies. The ET7 features styling that distinguishes it as a new product yet clearly show its conrad-johnson heritage. conrad-johnson's ET7 line stage replaces the discontinued ET5. You can read Enjoy the Music.com's recent World Premiere review of their Classic 120SE vacuum tube stereo amplifier here.

08 / 22 / 17

Capital Audiofest / CanMania And TAVES Shows This Coming Fall Season

The Capital Audiofest is the premier Rockville, MD East coast audio show from November 3rd through 5th while TAVES Consumer Electronic Show is Toronto's most important high-technology and audio show from August 25th through the 27th. Capital Audiofest is expanding their show this year using the same great venue as last year. The hotel has a major Metro line right out the back door that will take you to the center of Washington DC with no transfers. Also, Rockville has great restaurants and shopping. Attendees can look forward to more listening rooms, more lectures, and more live entertainment than in the past. TAVES in Toronto is a full-on event that showcases cutting-edge tech in the most exciting categories: virtual reality, robots, drones, wearables, hearables, health & fitness, gaming, audio, home theater, 3D printing, hoverboards, smart devices, autonomous and electric vehicles – TAVES attracts consumers, industry, mainstream and specialist media. TAVES is North America's fastest growing show with 55% growth in attendees in 2015, 42% growth in exhibitors in 2015, attendees are young and tech-savvy being that 40.5% are under 35. TAVES also attracts a lively cross-section of consumers, industry and media with an exceptionally high-ratio of female visitors for a technology show: 24% women to 76% men. See Enjoy the Music.com's Capital Audiofest 2016 show report here, and our TAVES Consumer Electronic Show report 2016 here.

08 / 21 / 17

Making Vinyl 2017 Conference In Detroit November 6th And 7th

With sales of vinyl picking up steam with double-digit growth, the first B2B conference dedicated to the re-birth of the global vinyl manufacturing business is coming to Detroit November 6th and 7th, 2017 at the Cadillac Book Westin. The entire vinyl value chain – including representatives world's leading pressing manufacturers, equipment suppliers, record labels, packagers and stereo makers – will compare notes on this astounding industry comeback. Presented by Colonial Purchasing Co-Op LLC, Record Store Day, and special hometown sponsor Third Man Pressing. Confirmed to appear so far includes Michael Kurtz (co-founder of Record Store Day), Larry Jaffee (Program Director Making Vinyl) and many others including Analog Planet's Michael Fremer. Those seeking to attend can reserve a sleeping room at the Westin Book Cadillac Detroit at 114 Washington Boulevard in Detroit (313) 442-1600. You can also book at room at this link.

08 / 18 / 17

Qualcomm Announces Multiple New Audio Platforms For Next Gen Audio

Qualcomm's CSRA68100 is their next generation high performance audio SoC (system on a chip). Their next gen high performance single chip Bluetooth audio flash-programmable platform is designed for premium wireless speakers and headphones. The CSRA68100 is designed to offer up to four times the DSP processing power of its predecessor, along with a powerful 32-bit dedicated developer application processor. Qualcomm's QCC3XXX is their entry level flash-programmable audio platform. This new family of entry-level, flash-programmable audio SoC platforms is at competitive price points for Bluetooth headsets and speakers. It has technology that supports a rich set of features, use cases and customization. They are designed to help OEMs to develop unique products for market segments which have typically been restricted to fixed function ROM devices. Another chipset is the WHS94XX, which is specifically for audio SoCs for USB-C connected devices. A single chip USB audio SoC platform is designed specifically for USB-C connected audio devices and supports the USB-C connector, which is expected to become standard on next generation smartphones for charging, but can also be used to support high quality digital audio interfaces. In other developments to help manufacturers reduce development time and commercialization of smart and networked speakers, Qualcomm has a flexible solution in offering two SoC options based on APQ8009 and APQ8017, with a range of software configurations that are designed to allow OEMs to create truly optimized smart speakers across various product tiers and categories. Lastly, Qualcomm's next gen DDFA amplifier technology provides for high-resolution audio devices including wireless speakers, soundbars, networked audio and headphone amplifiers. This patented closed-loop architecture is designed to deliver much higher fidelity amplified audio and design flexibility while retaining the advantages of Class D amplification. "There are seismic shifts taking place in the audio industry as consumers rapidly adopt wireless audio devices, use streaming as their preferred method of listening to music, and demand smaller form factors as well as increased portability from their audio devices," said Anthony Murray, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Voice and Music for Qualcomm. "Our audio platforms have been widely proven for more than 15 years working with many of the world's leading audio brands and our broad range of audio technologies including Qualcomm aptX audio, Qualcomm cVc and Qualcomm TrueWireless Stereo have helped to redefine the wireless listening experience. With this expanded portfolio we are helping to meet future industry needs and bring next-generation speakers and headphones to commercialization by supporting crucial enhancements in sound quality, connectivity, processing performance and device size."

08 / 17 / 17

TBT Ten Years Ago: Blue Note Awards 2007

Celebrating our annual Blue Note Award during throwback Thursday, today we're bringing you our Blue Note Awards! We're very excited to publish our 2017 awards within the upcoming September issue of the Enjoy the Music.com's Review Magazine. Our Blue Note Awards for 2007 features Van den Hul, Emm Labs, Teac Esoteric, Lexicon Pro, Antique Sound Lab, conrad-johnson, Bella EXtreme, Silbatone, Naim Audio, Micropure, Bastanis, AV123, Role Audio, Furutech, Walker Audio, Jolida, and Aperion Audio. Check out our Blue Note Awards for 2007 at this link.

McIntosh Announces MCT80 DSD128 & 24-bit/192kHz SACD/CD Transport

McIntosh is proud to announce their new MCT80 SACD/CD transport ($3500). Enjoy your CDs all over again with the MCT80 SACD/CD Transport. The MCT80 includes three digital-only outputs in the form of S/PDIF coax RCA and TosLink optical connector along with one of McIntosh Labs' proprietary MCT connectors. The MCT output offers a secure DSD connection for playback of the high definition audio on SACDs. To take advantage of the MCT80's unique SACD capabilities, it must be used with select McIntosh models that have an MCT input. The coax and optical outputs support CD audio formats up to 24-bit/192kHz. McIntosh's MCT80 features an improved transport with a die-cast aluminum tray in conjunction with an advanced digital servo for faster, quieter and accurate operation. All common disc types can be played including SACD, CD, CD-R, CD-RW (MP3 and WMA) and user generated DVD or CD Data Discs with music file formats including DSD (up to DSD128), WAV (up to 24-bit/192kHz), FLAC, MP3 and others. A disc's audio data is read at twice the normal rate insuring better disc tracking and error correction processing. A twin laser optical pickup assures optimal disc reading. Power control and data ports integrate the MCT80's operational state with other McIntosh system components. It's wrapped in classic McIntosh styling with a polished stainless steel chassis, black glass front panel, illuminated logo and aluminum end caps.

08 / 15 / 17

The Cable Company's Summer Against Hunger For CARE

Enjoy the Music.com is posting this again as a friendly reminder: What if your audio purchase could make a positive change in the world? For the month of August, up to 100% of every dollar you spend at The Cable Company will be donated to CARE. They've run this program every August for the last 22 years, generating more than $4,000,000 in donations. You might be understandably skeptical, how can all the money spent with us be donated, not just a percentage? Put simply, matching grants: The Cable Company's contribution is matched by sponsoring vendors. That combined contribution is then matched by an extremely generous anonymous donor and the total of the above is further matched by an institutional donor. Long story short, 100% of your purchase from any one of our over 70 sponsoring brands benefits CARE. For brands not sponsoring, or in the case of used products, CARE will receive at least 50% of the purchase price. As for why, the first CARE packages were delivered to WWII survivors in 1946. In 2016 CARE reached over 80 million people in 94 countries with over 1000 sustainable development projects as well as relief efforts. CARE is efficient, as more than 90% of their expenditures – among the highest of all philanthropic organizations – support its poverty-fighting projects around the world.

Industry News 15 Years Ago

Listener Magazine's Art Dudley Bids Us A Farewell

This news just in from Art Dudley, Editor of Listener magazine:

"Listener readers who hold onto their back issues will be happy to know that the September/October issue, which is in the mail now, may be destined for collectibility. Unfortunately, that status comes at a price: It will be our last issue.

Our owners at Englander Communications have followed the magazine's performance closely in recent months, and while subscription renewals are up slightly, it isn't enough: They have been unable to attract enough new subscribers to ensure profitability and sustain the publication over the long haul.

I would like to say that our three-year relationship with Englander was a good one, and that their circulation expertise in particular helped us to reach a bigger audience than would otherwise have been possible. This may not be an especially happy time for me or my family, but I understand Englander's reasons, and their actions have been honorable and in fact downright classy. I thank them for getting involved with this peculiar little magazine in the first place.

More to the point, I thank all our readers for buying Listener during the eight years we published it. And I'm especially grateful for the many kind letters and words of praise we received during that time. In the words of Renwick Hoeck: "Memories – eh, Stimpy?" We had a good run, it was a lot of fun, and now it's time to do something else.

Best wishes to all...

Art Dudley

Editor, Listener

08 / 14 / 17

Rocky Mountain Audio Fest 2017 October 6th Through 8th

Featuring a newly renovated venue, Enjoy the Music.com's RMAF 2017 show report celebrates 14 consecutive years of reporting on this highly popular event. During the 2017 event, once again we have the Rocky Mountain International Audio Fest teaming up with Head-Fi's CanJam Denver event! Audio gear from large reference speakers to the smallest in-ear monitors can be experienced at the show. RMAF 2017 is being held at the Denver Marriott Tech Center Hotel from October 6th through the 8th. Enjoy the Music.com will bring you exciting RMAF 2017 show coverage, with a special separate CanJam 2017 Denver report too! The 14th Annual Rocky Mountain International Audio Fest (RMAF) is the largest consumer audio and home entertainment show within the Mid-West United States. Denver's own audio wonderland will feature over 160 exhibit spaces representing more than 400 companies from North and South America, Europe, Australia and Asia. RMAF's special RIHPA are the high-end audio industry's world-wide press awards honoring high-end audio manufacturers -- the Oscars of the audio industry.

08 / 11 / 17

Live at Bernie's Direct-To-Disc Recording By The Anne Bisson Trio

Genesis Advanced Technologies and Brilliance Music are pleased to announce the release of a new Live at Bernie's audiophile recording. The Anne Bisson Trio Four Seasons in Jazz is the product of an amazing collaboration of the finest musicians from Canada with the best engineers in Hollywood. The Anne Bisson Trio consists of Anne Bisson, vocalist and pianist, Jean-Bertrand Carbou on double bass, plus Pierre Tanguay on drums and percussion. As the brainchild of Gary L Koh of Genesis Advanced Loudspeakers and his long-time friend and Thai distributor Wuti Larnroongroj, the story of how the recording came to be was one of serendipity; of chance meetings and opportunities grasped, then one of hard work and perseverance to bring the album to fruition. Canadian jazz vocalist/pianist Anne Bisson and her musical collaborators were recorded direct-to-disc over two days by Bernie Grundman at his studio, Bernie Grundman Mastering in Hollywood, CA. Co-produced with Bisson, legendary sound engineer Michael C. Ross used a 100% analog recording chain directly to Grundman's all-analog record cutting system to realistically capture every glorious moment. Four Seasons in Jazz: Live at Bernie's is only the third direct-to-disc recording ever created at Bernie Grundman Mastering, and the second mixed in real-time by Ross and mastered by Grundman himself. The album will be released as a Limited Edition, hand-numbered 180 gram 45rpm double vinyl LP in super premium packaging with a 16 page book containing lyrics and an essay giving readers and music-lovers a never-before-seen insight into the background and the process involved in creating this direct-to-disc adventure.

08 / 10 / 17

T.H.E. Show Anaheim Will Feature Gear, Seminars, Live Music And More

T.H.E. Show in Anaheim is a weekend of fun, education and entertainment for consumer electronics and music enthusiasts. Scheduled from September 21st to September 24th at the Hilton Anaheim, this Southern California consumer electronics show will provide attendees an opportunity to see and hear the latest in loudspeakers, audio components, home theater, video, HDTV, digital music, vinyl recordings, headphones, virtual reality, and more. Promotional activity includes live performance by John Novello band featuring Tom Scott, Dr. Floyd Toole presenting The Science of Sound Master Class 1 and 2, Jaguar and Land Rover sponsorship previewing their 2018 models, artisanal spirits tasting, a high tech fashion show, sweepstakes, Disney discounts and more. RIVA Audio's Founder and Chairman Rikki Farr will be on hand to talk about his memorable career and answer questions from attendees. You can learn more about T.H.E. Show 2017 in Aaheim at this link.

08 / 09 / 17

Video: Why Is Modern Pop Music So Terrible?

Here's an interesting video with some facts, figures, and a breakdown of music over time and how the tonal, dynamic, etc variety has been reduced.

08 / 08 / 17

Bryston's New BP-173 Solid-State Stereo Preamplifier

Bryston has announced the introduction of the new BP-173 ($3995) Cubed Series preamplifier, which utilizes patented technology fro their Cubed Series amplifiers. The BP-173 also features a new expanded input / output configuration for enhanced system flexibility. Bryston's linear, low noise input buffer is said to reduces noise and distortion. The BP-173 also has improved RF and audio frequency noise filtering to prevent unwanted anomalies on the power line from interfering even minutely with the audio signal. Bryston's BP-173 offers expanded input/output options, including two pairs of XLR outputs and two pairs of RCA outputs, making it possible to connect a wide variety of equipment and accommodate numerous system configurations. An RCA tape loop lets users connect a line-level processor or recording device and one of the XLR output pairs can be internally selected to have either variable (default) or fixed output enabling users to easily connect a balanced input headphone amplifier. The BP-173 also includes two pairs of balanced inputs and five pair RCA inputs, and can be ordered with a high-resolution internal DAC, a premium moving magnet (MM) phono stage, both DAC and phono modules or without either module installed. Users can select sources, adjust volume and more all from the optional BR-2 remote control or via RS232 connection to virtually any control ecosystem. The BP-173 is available in either black or silver, 17" or 19" wide faceplates. The DAC and MM phono stage options have an MSRP of $750 each, with the BR-2 remote being $375. Like all analog components from Bryston, the BP-173 preamplifier is covered by an industry best 20 year warranty.

Industry News 15 Years Ago

Digimarc And Verance Settle Digital Watermarking Lawsuit

There is much ado in the DVD world as Digimarc and Verance have settled their lawsuit. Digimarc and Verance have settled a dispute over the use of Digimarc's intellectual property concerning the use of watermarking on Verance DVD discs. According to reports, over $2 million to cover licensing fees will be paid by Verance to Digimarc. Verance's President and CEO Bob Cerasoli said, "We view this settlement as the first step in what we expect to be a long-term, constructive relationship between Verance and Digimarc that is sure to accelerate the growth of the significant market for digital watermarking technology and related services."

08 / 07 / 17

VANA Ltd. Announces Audio Physic Step Plus & Tempo Plus Speakers

VANA, Ltd. has announced the availability of the Audio Physic Step plus and Tempo plus loudspeakers ($2595 per pair and $5995 per pair respectively). The Step plus is an ultra-high-performance bookshelf monitor and the Tempo plus is a floorstanding speaker utilizing the same midrange and tweeter technologies as the Step plus with low frequency drivers integrated within the enclosure. The Step plus and the Tempo plus share a brand new 1.75" tweeter (HHCT III) and 5.9" midrange (HHCM II) that have been engineered exclusively for Audio Physic. These unique ceramic coated aluminum drivers utilize proprietary hybrid cone construction that combine the dampening characteristics of modern polymers with the stability and stiffness of metal. Each driver's suspension system and basket chassis are mechanically decoupled from one another in a unique design that reduces unwanted resonances. Audio Physic refers to this technology as the Hyper-Holographic Cone chassis (HHC), which is said to "improve clarity and detail significantly verses conventional drivers". In addition to the elaborate HHC basket construction, the midrange driver is also equipped with a fixed metal phase plug designed to reduce heat. Each driver is housed within individual compartments in the cabinet, providing a smooth and homogeneous acoustic pattern. The entire inner cabinet has been updated to include extremely stiff open cell ceramic foam bracing elements that stabilize the enclosure and further reduce resonances. The Tempo plus incorporates two high-performance 7" aluminum bass drivers situated across from one another in the side walls of the enclosure. The push-push configuration of the woofers creates a symmetrical distribution of force on the loudspeaker cabinet, improving low frequency resolution and overall detail. Both the Step plus and the Tempo plus feature newly engineered crossover networks that incorporate painstakingly selected components. The interior wiring and the premium grade WBT binding posts, all mechanically decoupled from the cabinet, are also a critical part of these new designs. The Audio Physic Step plus and Tempo plus are both available now, with pricing being $2595 per pair for the Step plus and $5995 per pair for the Tempo plus in standard Cherry and Walnut Wood Veneer finishes. They are also available for $2795 and $6495 respectively for Black or White high gloss or Ebony wood veneer.