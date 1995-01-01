Spin-Clean Complete Record Washing System

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

December 2016
Enjoy the Music.com Review Magazine
Great Audiophile Holiday Gift 2016 By Enjoy the Music.com

Great Audiophile Gift Ideas For The 2016 Holiday Season
 Enjoy the Music.com celebrates our 11th annual gift ideas to give your audiophile!

 

  The Spin-Clean unit has been in production since 1968. Besides its economy, there are a few things that differentiate the Spin-Clean from its competition. First, the unit requires no power as everything is done by hand. Second, because the record is inserted between two tight fitting cleaning pads and submerged in the cleaning solution, both sides of the record are scrubbed simultaneously. One of the most important parts of the system is the Spin-Clean Washer fluid, which has already become a favorite solution for cleaning vinyl. It is a concentrate, designed to be mixed with distilled water in the Spin-Clean unit, and is the least expensive cleaning solutions.

The fluid appears to be a very mild cleaner to dislodge the dirt from the groves, along with a flocculent, which causes the dislodged dirt to fall to the bottom of the Spin Clean, where it remains so that the next record is not contaminated by the dirt from the previous record. When the record is removed, it is dried by hand with the supplied lint free drying cloths.

 

Spin-Clean's complete system ($99) can clean records of all diameters from 7" singles to 12"LPs. The unit is bright yellow for a reason: it allows one to see the amount of crud that has been removed from the grooves, as the dirt will rest at the bottom of the Spin-Clean Unit. Spin-Clean states that each batch of cleaning fluid can clean up to 50 records. Because very little of the cleaning solution is used along with the distilled water, the four ounce bottle will clean hundreds of LPs.

 

Spin-Clean gets records cleaned far better than those cleaned by hand with the supplied drying cloths. The Spin-Clean cloths are still quite useful for removing the last bit of moisture too. How easy is it? Counting the extra spins on the cleaning step and two cleaning/drying cycles, we cleaned an LP in just over three minutes. 3:06 to be exact -- and we were not rushing. This is a great product that every vinyl lover without a record cleaning system must get to truly hear the best from their collection.

Recommended by Enjoy the Music.com's Nels Ferre

 

Get the Spin-Clean Complete Record Washing System at Amazon.com

 

