 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  Home  |  Audio Reviews  Show Reports   Partner Mags  News 

 

December 2016
Enjoy the Music.com Review Magazine
Great Audiophile Holiday Gift 2016 By Enjoy the Music.com

Great Audiophile Gift Ideas For The 2016 Holiday Season
 Enjoy the Music.com celebrates our 11th annual gift ideas to give your audiophile!

 

Focal Listen Closed Back Headphones

 

Focal Listen Closed Back Headphones

 

  Designed in France by Focal's acoustics engineers, their Listen closed back headphones ($249) combine all the advantages of premium portable headphones for hours of intense listening pleasure. Excellent noise isolation is guaranteed with the closed-back design and by the large ear cushions which preserve the headphones' acoustic qualities, even in noisy environments. The heat-sensitive, very high-density memory foam ear-pieces offer maximum comfort for the listener. Finally, at the source of Listen's acoustic qualities are the innovative 1.75" (40mm) drivers. Thus, Listen has an extremely dynamic sound, tight bass and remarkable tonal balance. These qualities are what make Listen the ideal traveling companion: listening pleasure, everywhere.

 

 

Focal Listen Closed Back Headphones

 

While Focal's excellent flagship Utopia ($3999) and Elear ($999) were making headlines, Focal also launched an excellent and easily attainable consumer headphone with the Listen. This closed-back model offers a fun, slightly v-shaped sound signature and is sensitive enough to be driven by a smartphone, making it a solid travel companion, provided you don't require active noise cancellation. I found the Listen offered a good sense of clarity and quickness for its modest price point and good enough isolation to be considered as a viable option for studio use. A great pair of closed headphones is hard to find. The Focal Listen absolutely delivers!

Recommended by Enjoy the Music.com's Dave Hanson

 

Buy the Focal Listen on Amazon

 

    <--- Previous    

    Next --->    

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

     
Quick Links


Audiophile Review Magazine
 High-End Audio Equipment Reviews

Equipment Review Archives
 Turntables, Cartridges, Etc
Digital Source
 Do It Yourself (DIY)
 Preamplifiers
Amplifiers
Cables, Wires, Etc
Loudspeakers/ Monitors
Headphones, IEMs, Tweaks, Etc

Superior Audio Archives
Ultra High-End Audio Reviews

Videos
 Musician Series
Enjoy the Music.TV

Music Reviews
Classical Music
Jazz, Bluegrass, Blues, Etc.
Rock, Pop, Techno, Metal, Etc.

Columns
Editorials By Tom Lyle
Editorials By Steven R. Rochlin
Viewpoint By Roger Skoff
Audiolics Anonymous
Nearfield By Steven Stone
Various Think Pieces
Manufacturer Articles


Partner Magazines
 The Absolute Sound
 Australian Hi-Fi Magazine
 NOVO (CANADA HiFi)
 hi-fi+ Magazine
HIFICRITIC
 HiFi Media
 Hi-Fi World
 Sound Practices
 VALVE Magazine

Show Reports
 CES 2017 Show Report Live Stream
 TAVES 2016 Toronto Show Report
 Rocky Mountain Audio Fest 2016
CanJam 2016 Denver RMAF
Audio Engineering Society 141 LA
CanJam London 2016 Show Report
Hong Kong AV Show Report 2016
Capital Audiofest 2016
 T.H.E. Show Newport 2016
 High End Munich 2016 Report
 AXPONA 2016 High-End Show
 Montréal Salon Audio / Audio Fest
 CTA CES 2016 Show Report
Click here for previous shows.

Resources And Information
 Music Definitions
Hi-Fi Definitions
High-End Audio Manufacture Links

 


Daily Industry News
High-End Audio News & Information

Internet Browser
 Audiophile Internet Browser V12

Mobile Phone Apps
 Android Audiophile App

Other
 Audiophile Contests
Cool Free Stuff For You
Tweaks For Your System
Vinyl Logos For LP Lovers
Lust Pages Visual Beauty
 300B Tube Comparison

For The Press & Industry
 About Us
Press Releases
Official Site Graphics

Contests & Join Our Mailing List

Our free newsletter for monthly updates & enter our contests!

Our Social Media & Video Channel
      

 

 

     

Home  |  Sitemap  |  Industry News  |  Equipment / Music Reviews  |  Press Releases  |  About Us  |  Contact Us

 

All contents copyright©  1995 - 2017  Enjoy the Music.com®
May not be copied or reproduced without permission.  All rights reserved.