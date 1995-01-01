



Award-Winning Producers & Engineers Headline Hi-Res Audio Seminars

Demonstrations will feature a variety of studio quality recordings.

W orking in cooperation with The Recording Academy Producers & Engineers Wing, DEG: The Digital Entertainment Group today announced the complete roster of award-winning producers and engineers who will be participating in the Hi-Res Audio Pavilion at CES 2017 in Las Vegas.

The Pavilion, which is located in the Central Hall (booth# 14546) of the Las Vegas Convention Center, features a fully-equipped rendition of a world-class recording facility that, in addition to ongoing presentations on the benefits of hi-res sound, will showcase a series of live demonstrations. The sessions, which will be moderated by Mike Mettler, the well-known music editor for Sound & Vision and contributing editor to Digital Trends, are scheduled as follows:

Thursday, January 5

11 am Gavin Lurssen (mastering engineer for Miranda Lambert, Steven Tyler and Alison Krauss)

1 pm Eric Boulanger (mastering engineer for Green Day and Rufus Wainwright)

3 pm Mick Guzauski (mixer/recording engineer for Daft Punk and Jamiroquoi)

4 pm Al Schmitt (recording engineer for Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney and Diana Krall)

Friday, January 6

10 am Bruce Botnick and Jac Holzman (recording engineer and producer for The Doors)

12 pm Dion "No. I.D." Wilson (producer for Kanye West and Jay Z)

2 pm Vic Anesini (mastering engineer for Simon & Garfunkel, Harry Nilsson and Elvis Presley)

4 pm Al Schmitt (recording engineer for Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney and Diana Krall)

Saturday, January 7

11 am Justin Smith (mastering engineer for Otis Redding, Gordon Lightfoot and Linda Ronstadt)

1 pm Steve Berkowitz (producer for Miles Davis, Johnny Cash and Leonard Cohen)

"Studio professionals aspire to make great recordings that deliver the impact and emotion that great songs and performances are capable of, "said Maureen Droney, Managing Director of the The Recording Academy Producers & Engineers Wing and Recording Technology. "This first-of-its-kind exhibit at CES will provide attendees with insight into the process of creating high-resolution studio-quality recordings, and perspective on how to better appreciate these recordings as a listener."

Delivering The Studio Experience

The Hi-Res Audio Pavilion features a number of hi-res recordings that deliver studio quality sound, which are available from dozens of major and independent music labels via a number of Hi-Res Music stores and services. There will also be demonstrations of Hi-Res Audio devices from leading companies like Astell&Kern, AudioQuest, Autonomic, Bluesound, dCS, DTS, ELAC, Mytek, Onkyo, Samsung Electronics, Sony Electronics and Westone.

Additionally, the Hi-Res Audio Pavilion is supported by the American Association of Independent Music (A2IM), the Japan Audio Society, MQA Ltd., the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) and the Consumer Technology Association. Additional information concerning the Hi-Res Audio initiative will be announced during CES at 12pm on January 5 in room S228 of the LVCC.

About The DEG

The DEG advocates and promotes entertainment platforms, products and distribution channels which support the movie, television, music, consumer electronics and IT industries. DEG's current objectives include:

