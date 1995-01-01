



Dan D'Agostino Master Audio Systems And Stromtank At CES 2017

T his year at CES 2017, Dan D'Agostino Master Audio Systems And Stromtank and Stromtank will have an active display in a luxury suite D51 at the Mirage Hotel. We will feature the Progression monaural amplifier and components from the Momentum family. Our display will be active on Thursday, January 5th and Friday, January 6th. We will also be on display in the dCS Mirage Suite throughout the show, Please let us know if you are planning to attend CES this year.

Also on display will be the latest version of the Stromtank S5000. The new model includes a second inverter for use in systems with high powered amplifiers. We are the importer of Stromtank in North and South America and are looking for dealers to support the product. The Stromtank is a unique product with great applications in high performance audio video systems. There are more models coming in the future, including smaller models for rack mount use.

We look forward to seeing you in Las Vegas!

